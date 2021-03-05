Red Magic 6 series gaming phones launched with 165Hz OLED screens - CnTechPost
Chinese smartphone maker Nubia announced on March 4 the Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro gaming phones, both featuring 165Hz refresh rate OLED screens and powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC.
Both the Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro feature a top and bottom symmetrical full-screen design. The 6.8-inch FHD+ screen supports 6-step auto-refresh rate adjustment, 10-bit color depth, and DC dimming.
Both phones have a 360Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate and 500Hz single-finger touch sampling rate, dual speakers and linear motors, and two 400Hz sampling rate touch shoulder buttons on the side.
Red Magic 6 has a 6-layer cooling system and an 18,000 RPM cooling fan; Red Magic 6 Pro has a 7-layer cooling structure and an upgraded fan to 20,000 RPM.
Red Magic 6 has a built-in 5050mAh battery with 66W fast charging support; Red Magic 6 Pro has a built-in 4500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and a 120W GaN charging head.
The Red Magic 6 series can charge the phone directly bypassing the battery, which reduces battery stress and reduces the impact of heat generated during charging on gaming performance.
The Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro have three rear cameras with 64MP+8MP+2MP and a Samsung GW3 sensor for the main camera.
The Red Magic 6 starts at RMB 3,799 ($587) and the Red Magic 6 Pro starts at RMB 4,399. The Red Magic 6 Pro Transparent Edition with RGB fans is available for RMB 5,299. All three phones will be available for purchase on March 11.