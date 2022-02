Red Flag Exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, end of runway checks (EOR), and various aircraft takeoffs. Filmed on January 24-25, 2022. Exercise Red Flag is a two-week advanced aerial combat training exercise held four times a year by the United States Air Force. It is designed to offer realistic air-combat training for military pilots and other flight crew members from the United States and allied countries. Even fighter pilots look when a B-52 takes off.