1) There're no dollar left in the interbank market as well as in the open market.
2) The SBP's $8.3 billion is all borrowed res.
3) We need $20 billion to buy pet &diesel.
4) We need $ 3 billion to buy cooking oil.
5) We need $ 1 billion to buy wheat.
6) We need $ 2 billion to buy coal to run our power plants.
7) We need $ 3 billion to buy LNG.
8) We need $ 2 billion to buy cotton.
9) We need $ 10 billions to import machinery.
10) We need $ 17 billion to fill our current account deficit and $17 billion more for debt servicing.
11) Currently, we're running $ 50 billion trade deficit.
12) We're running Rs.6000 billion budget deficit at the moment.
13) We have Rs. 2500 billion circular debt.
14) Our Public Sec Enterprises are indebted Rs. 2000 billion.
15) Govt so called commodity ops are indebted Rs.900 billion.
16) Pakistan consume roughly 70 million tons of oil equivalent valued at some $ 35 billion.
( jist from article by Mr. Farrukh Saleem)

CONCLUSIONS
SHOULDN'T WE
1) Go for fin emergency?
2) Go for the IMF's Rapid Finance Facility arresting the devaluation of rupee.
3) Go for host of emergency measures incl energy conservation, renegotiating the National Finance Award, reducing govt exps drastically, opening up trade with neighbouring countries and some more.
This is RED ALEET which is the last stage of alert.
Shouldn't our polititions
a. Defocus as to who shall appoint our next COAS.
b. Let's not invade Isd.
c. Polititions to stop creating rift between the Pakistanis and their own army.
And let's request everyone at the helm of affairs to steer correct.
 
@313ghazi

Ghazi sb,

but all the cash flown out to Dubai and London does not appear on paper, only on the money the country owes.

Presumably all this forex wasnt accounted for in the first place. So black dollars lying in Pak now become black dollars in the Gulf. Wont affect the official accounts on either assets or liability sides, no?

Regards
 
Where is that Famous DG ISPR who said that ' Dollar Mustahkema huwa, stock market sai hui, nayi choro ki hukumat lanay se"
May Allah destroy this Cheap Senior Brass tola who brought us to standstill, Will not Blame PPP or PMLN,
They cant do jack shit witjout senior Chokidar of DHA support.
 

