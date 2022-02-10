RED ALERT: Putin Threatens to Use NUCLEAR WEAPONS If Ukraine Joins NATO

In fact, the purpose of USA is to make hot spots in Europe, cooperate with the US dollar interest rate increase in 2022, and let the US dollar return to USA. Therefore, Russia does not want to fight, France does not want to fight, Germany does not want to fight, and the EU does not want to fight. Only USA, Britain and the Ukrainian government controlled by USA want to fight.

The EU is not a fool. When the EU was founded in 1993, its GDP was higher than that of USA, and the euro began to challenge the status of the dollar. But the EU was inexplicably involved in the Yugoslav war, the euro continued to depreciate, and now the EU's GDP accounted for only 70% of that of the USA, the euro has also lost its ability to challenge the dollar. The EU is not a fool, how can the EU fall into the same pit. The war cannot be fought, so China is not even interested in withdrawing overseas Chinese from Ukraine.





BTW: USA just wants Europe and Russia to go to war, and USA is not prepared to fight Russia itself. USA has only 3000 people in Ukraine, and its investment is symbolic. After Afghanistan and Iraq, USA has no time and money to spend with Russia. If USA recklessly participates in a war again, even if USA wins Russia, it will lose the hegemony of the world.