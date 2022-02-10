RED ALERT: Putin Threatens to Use NUCLEAR WEAPONS If Ukraine Joins NATO Through Their TAKEOVER and ATTACKS Crimea
Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened French President Emmanuel Macron during their meeting yesterday against the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis that if Ukraine joins NATO and tries to regain Crimea by military force, Europe will automatically be forced to enter the war against Russia.
Putin also said that the combined European military capacity is superior to the Russian one, but in return, the Russian nuclear power exceeds the rest.
"You won't even have time to respond to us," he added.
Putin's statements are very strong regarding nuclear weapons. Europe does not possess even 10% of Russia's nuclear power.
According to the statistics of the Institute for International Peace and Security in 2020, the number of Russian nuclear warheads reached 6,375, while the number of European nuclear warheads reached only 505, 290 of which are owned by France and 215 by Britain.
“I want to stress it one more time,” Putin said. “I’ve been saying it, but I’d very much want you to finally hear me, and to deliver it to your audience in print, TV and online. Do you understand it or not, that if Ukraine joins NATO and attempts to bring Crimea back by military means, the European countries will be automatically pulled into a war conflict with Russia?”
https://www.rightamericanfuture.com...eatre-remember-putin-was-a-part-of-klaus-scw/
Video:
https://metro.co.uk/video/there-no-winners-putins-dark-warning-nato-ukraine-2608573/?ito=vjs-link