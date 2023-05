Islamabad High Justice is a Nooni. He is part of this plan. There should be no room left for this plan to succeed.



Its time now for PTI to go on front and play aggressively. Name the names. Tell the people who is playing this mischief. This is being done by a that ****hole Major General, his ISI chief and the army chief. If army was sincere and wanted to undo Bajwa, it would have removed all these criminal officers.



These army generals are our servants. They should not be given the respect we have given them this far. They are cowards. Its us who dont take action and take them down. This is why these cowards act so brave.



PTI should also drop this Gandhi type, non violent politics. Gandhi's opponent were dignified, self respecting British. They saw resistance, they backed out. PTI is up against beghairat, qabza group which has no morals, no values. PTI should realize this before its too late.