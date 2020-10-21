Recruitment of BGB sepoys has been suspended on the charge of millions of taka corruption
October 19, 2020
Special Correspondent
The Home Ministry has suspended the recruitment process of the 98th batch of Border Guard Bangladesh on allegations of massive irregularities and corruption. It has been alleged that many government influential people from top BGB officials are involved in this irregularity. The allegation has also been mentioned in the letter written by the Home Ministry itself.
A letter was issued from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Director General of Border Guards on September 24 suspending the recruitment process. The letter directed to suspend the recruitment process for violating the BGB's recruitment rules.
A copy of that letter has reached my country, the UK. The letter signed by the Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Md. Firoz Uddin Khalifa gave instructions on 3 issues. These include suspending the ongoing recruitment process for the 97th batch, sending a report to the ministry on the ongoing recruitment process as per the 2018 recruitment rules and sending information regarding the recruiting authority as per the BGB Act 2010 and 2018 recruitment rules.
According to several government sources, the ongoing recruitment process for the 96th batch of sepoys began with allegations of bribery of Rs 1 lakh per head. Besides, the jurisdiction of this recruitment process has also been questioned in the letter of the Home Ministry itself.
It may be mentioned that on June 13 this year, the BGB issued a notification for the admission of male and female candidates for the post of sepoy (GD) in the 98th batch in digital system.
According to multiple sources, after the publication of the recruitment notification, the recruitment process was almost finalized in exchange for bribe in about 75% of the vacancies. However, news of the irregularities spread and forced the top echelons of the government to suspend the appointment.
The BGB authorities did not comply with the order of the Home Ministry to stop the recruitment process in the first phase.
As a result, he was forced to send a letter to the BGP director general on September 24. Firoz Uddin Khalifa.
The letter said the ongoing 96th (GD) recruitment process was adopted in violation of the BGB rules. In this, instructions were issued by the concerned department of the Ministry of Home Affairs to suspend the recruitment process. However, the recruitment process was not suspended.
The Ministry of Home Affairs immediately sent a letter to inform the department to stop the recruitment of 98th Sepoy (GD) without delay.
Besides, the BGB Director General was also directed to submit a report on the ongoing recruitment activities as per Border Guard Bangladesh (Junior Officers, Designated Border Guard Members and Sepoys) Rules-2008.
A copy of the letter sent along with the BGB director general has also been given to his private secretary to inform the home minister.
It is to be mentioned that in 2019, BGB chief Major General Md. Safinul Islam, BGBM (Bar), NDC, PSC, gave birth to a wide discussion with the notorious casino don Hannan Pradhan in Bhola. Who is better known as Casino Safin.
As seen in the voyage video, General Safin is addressed as "my friend" by casino don Hannan Pradhan. Don was caught in September 2019 when a nationwide anti-casino campaign began.
Despite being friends with Casino Dawn, Major General Safinul Islam got through the journey with the intervention of Indian intelligence agency RAW.
The general has become a special friend of Delhi with the legitimacy of killing Bangladeshis at the hands of Indian BSF at the border.
A border conference was recently held at the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) headquarters at Peelkhana in the capital at the level of Director General of BGB and BSF. In this he led the Indian Border Guard Force on behalf of India
(BSF) Director General Rakesh Asthana. Bangladesh was led by BGB Director General Major General Safinul Islam.
At the conference, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana made it clear that they were allowed to use lethal weapons if the situation at the border escalated. In this context, the BSF Director General Safai Gaan made negative comments about the ongoing killings at the border.
Stay away from protesting the BSF's brutality at the border in response, BGB chief Safin Ulto made insulting remarks about the slain Bangladeshis and then sang a safai song for India.
BGB Director General Major General. Safinul Islam defended India, saying, "Terrorists are crossing the border into India. That is why the killings are happening. ” In other words, he termed the Bangladeshis killed in the BSF firing as terrorists and gave legitimacy to the continued killings of the BSF.
It is a matter of great regret for Bangladesh that the BGB-E, which is tasked with guarding the border, is openly speaking out in support of the Indian aggression. What is more unfortunate is that 160 million people in Bangladesh are accepting this blatant treason of the BGB chief without protest.
