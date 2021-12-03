Recreational drug consumption centers now open shop in US

First US overdose prevention centers open in New York City in an effort to combat overdose deaths New York City is now the first city in the nation to open two overdose prevention centers that will allow drug users to receive medical care and services to prevent drug overdose deaths, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio's Office.

New York City is now the first city in the nation to open two overdose prevention centers that will allow drug users to receive medical care and services to prevent drug overdose deaths, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio's Office.The overdose prevention centers (OPCs), also known as supervised consumption sites or safe injection sites, provide a safer place for drug users to administer drugs and get medical care if they overdose, the city said. The centers can also provide connections to treatment and social services to help in their recovery."After exhaustive study, we know the right path forward to protect the most vulnerable people in our city," de Blasio said in a release. "And we will not hesitate to take it. Overdose Prevention Centers are a safe and effective way to address the opioid crisis. I'm proud to show cities in this country that after decades of failure, a smarter approach is possible."With two locations in upper Manhattan, the centers will exist as part of two previously established syringe service providers, the mayor's office said.New York City reported this month that during 2020, there were 2,062 overdose deaths compared with 1,497 in 2019, an increase of 565 deaths. Provisional data from the city shows that 596 overdose deaths were reported in the first quarter of 2021, which represents the greatest number of overdose deaths in a single quarter since reporting began in 2000, according to the mayor's office release."The national overdose epidemic is a five-alarm fire in public health, and we have to tackle this crisis concurrently with our COVID fight," said New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. "Giving people a safe, supportive space will save lives and bring people in from the streets, improving life for everyone involved. Overdose prevention centers are a key part of broader harm reduction."