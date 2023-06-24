What's new

🛥️ Recreational boating in the U.S. - statistics & facts [12 Million boats registered]

www.statista.com

Topic: Recreational boating in the U.S.

What state has the most registered boats? Discover all relevant statistics and facts on recreational boating now on statista.com!
www.statista.com www.statista.com
Mar 28, 2023

Whether it be sailing, rowing, or paddling downstream at a more leisurely pace, recreational boating is a popular hobby in the United States. Recreational boating vessels can be primarily distinguished according to the type of propulsion. Mechanically propelled boats are those that require the use of engines, while non-mechanically propelled vessels are those that can be powered manually or by sails. In 2020, the number of registered recreational boating vessels in the United States amounted to approximately 12 million, with Florida being the American state reporting the most recreational boat registrations.

Recreational boating practices in the U.S.​

Kayaking and canoeing, two ways to navigate without any other motorized assistance, were two popular recreational boating practices in the United States in 2020, with around 18 million and 10 million participants, respectively. Rafting, particularly appreciated by thrill-seekers, is another recreational boating practice that uses an inflatable raft to navigate on whitewater or different degrees of rough water. In the United States, the number of rafting participants was around 3.5 million in 2020.
Whether in fresh or saltwater, fishing is also a leisure activity that often involves the use of a boat. This activity is clearly popular with Americans of all ages and backgrounds, with nearly 55 million freshwater, saltwater, and fly-fishing enthusiasts in the United States in 2020.


Picking up the new Boat!


How to Launch a Boat Stress Free


Boating For Beginners - How to drive a boat
 
