Recreating faces from past histories.

Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

Apr 19, 2009
deliva125 said:
Hey guys,

I found a YouTube channel of a guy who recreates faces from past histories using technology. I was quite fascinated to see what the Egyptian pharaohs, Indus Valley civilization and Indian emperors looked liked.


Indus Valley:


Curious to know everybody’s thoughts!


Very exciting, and also very disappointing. Just two faces from the IVC, just one from ancient India, when there are so many depictions of the all-powerful Gupta emperors, in their way far stronger than the Mauryas, far more distinguished as a group than the Mauryas. Then there is that huge mass of iconography of the Mughals, and of Rajput Ranas depicted in miniatures.

However, let us be grateful for at least a beginning.
 

