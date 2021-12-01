What's new

Recovery of temple land in KP's Ghandian planned

A Correspondent
December 1, 2021



The official said the temple, which dated back to the Stone Age, would be protected and provided with necessary facilities for visitors. — Photo by Tanveer Shahzad/File


MANSEHRA: The district administration has planned the removal of encroachment from the historical Hindu temple’s land in Ghandian area.

“We have begun the demarcation of Shiva temple’s land to do away with encroachments and once it is done, better services will be offered to visitors,” additional deputy commissioner (finance) Nazima Shaheen told reporters here Tuesday.

Ms Shaheen, who visited the temple along with revenue collectors and engineers of the communication and works department, said washrooms and waiting rooms would be set up on the recovered land.

She said the administration wanted to promote religious tourism in the district and hoped that the provision of better services to visitors would serve the purpose.

The official said the deputy commissioner would meet elders of Ghandian area to resolve their land issues.

She said the federal government recently released Rs4 million leading to the construction of a mega hall on the premises.

Ms Shaheen said the temple, which dated back to the Stone Age, would be protected and provided with necessary facilities for visitors.

She said minority MPA Ravi Kumar was in contact with the district administration for the resolution of the issues of Hindu devotees.

Meanwhile, the district health department has vaccinated around 795,000 children against measles and rubella. It also administered anti-polio drops to 268,000 children during a special campaign.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2021
 
It's all fine, the temple should be handed over to the rightful custodians, but I object to the government funding for this or any other place of worship.
Let the worshippers and the respective community take care of the up keep and expansion of facilities. Government should only provide security so people can worship care free.
 
