Record summer heat grips Xinjiang, where do Xinjiang people go to beat this killer heat wave?

Record summer heat grips Xinjiang, where do Xinjiang people go to beat this killer heat wave?

Xinjiang Dimao Water world, the farthest from any oceans in the world, embracing summer heat

帝锚 Dimao Water World in Xinjiang Ili Kazakh prefecture, including sections like water park, tropical paradise, Ocean Aaquarium, Venice water city, ice skating world, Finnish sauna, food and snack street, hotel resort....

 
007y85bfly1gtxhg5qnj7j60u00d077v02-jpg.871808

微信图片_20230608134112.jpg
微信图片_20230608134141.jpg
微信图片_20230608134152.jpg

微信图片_20230608142124.jpg
微信图片_20230608142129.jpg
微信图片_20230608142116.jpg
20210402165110187.jpg
微信图片_20230608142111.jpg
微信图片_20230608142133.jpg
 
where do Xinjiang people go to beat this killer heat wave?


Hope they arent taking a boat trip off the coast of florida to beat the heat!!
 
where do Xinjiang people go to beat this killer heat wave?


Hope they arent taking a boat trip off the coast of florida to beat the heat!!
Lol, where do Indians learn their geography, do you know Xinjiang is the farthest place to any oceans on this planet? and this is also where this water park is located.
But anyway, I won't be surprised if Indians and westerners call this water park a massive " water concentration camp" for Muslims in Xinjiang.

The furthest point on earth's surface furthest from any sea or ocean is 46°17′N 86°40′E situated in north-west China's Xinjiang province, close to the Kazakhstan border.
微信图片_20230608143137.png
 
Lol, where do Indians learn their geography, do you know Xinjiang is the farthest place to any oceans on this planet? and this is also where this water park is located.
But anyway, I won't be surprised if Indians and westerners call this water park a massive " water concentration camp" for Muslims in Xinjiang.


View attachment 933373
Well how the **** would I know what kinda chinese jumped off the boat in florida, xinjiang xinping wumao all look the same dont they, all we all know is they were chinese, aint our fault they all look and act the same!

Where Indians go when a killer summer heatwave hits in your remote, most undeveloped ethnic minority desert region?
Where Indians go when a killer summer heatwave hits in your remote, most undeveloped ethnic minority desert region?
Well tbh I too went to Miami last week, hong gkong a month ago, but then i havent been to your poor regions so no ideas. Why dont you tell me where poor people go’?
