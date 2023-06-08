beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 59,010
- -57
- Country
-
- Location
-
Record summer heat grips Xinjiang, where do Xinjiang people go to beat this killer heat wave?
Xinjiang Dimao Water world, the farthest from any oceans in the world, embracing summer heat
帝锚 Dimao Water World in Xinjiang Ili Kazakh prefecture, including sections like water park, tropical paradise, Ocean Aaquarium, Venice water city, ice skating world, Finnish sauna, food and snack street, hotel resort....
Xinjiang Dimao Water world, the farthest from any oceans in the world, embracing summer heat
帝锚 Dimao Water World in Xinjiang Ili Kazakh prefecture, including sections like water park, tropical paradise, Ocean Aaquarium, Venice water city, ice skating world, Finnish sauna, food and snack street, hotel resort....
Last edited: