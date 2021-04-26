The fact details have been made public
Queen Elizabeth Carrier
2 x Type 45 HMS Defender and HMS Diamond
2 x Type 23 FFG HMS Knet and HMS Richmond
1 x Tide Class tanker RFA Tidespring
1 x Auxiliary HMS Fort Victoria
Deep below the Surface 1 x Astute Class Hunter Killer Nuclear Submarine carrying Tomahaks
air component
8 x RAF F-35B Lightning II fast jets.
4 x Wildcat maritime attack helicopters
7 x Merlin Mk2 anti-submarine helicopters
3 x Merlin Mk4 commando helicopters – the greatest quantity of helicopters assigned to a single UK Task Group in a decade.
And supporting below deck will be a company of Royal Marines Commandos and A US Navy destroyer, a frigate from the Netherlands and a squadron of US Marine Corps F-35B jets are also fully integrated.
and from US Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS THE SULLIVANS and + 10 US Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft
from Netherlands Navy’s frigate HNLMS Evertsen
Queen Elizabeth Carrier
2 x Type 45 HMS Defender and HMS Diamond
2 x Type 23 FFG HMS Knet and HMS Richmond
1 x Tide Class tanker RFA Tidespring
1 x Auxiliary HMS Fort Victoria
Deep below the Surface 1 x Astute Class Hunter Killer Nuclear Submarine carrying Tomahaks
air component
8 x RAF F-35B Lightning II fast jets.
4 x Wildcat maritime attack helicopters
7 x Merlin Mk2 anti-submarine helicopters
3 x Merlin Mk4 commando helicopters – the greatest quantity of helicopters assigned to a single UK Task Group in a decade.
And supporting below deck will be a company of Royal Marines Commandos and A US Navy destroyer, a frigate from the Netherlands and a squadron of US Marine Corps F-35B jets are also fully integrated.
and from US Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS THE SULLIVANS and + 10 US Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft
from Netherlands Navy’s frigate HNLMS Evertsen
Record size and scope of Carrier Strike Group deployment announced
The largest concentration of maritime and air power to the UK in a generation will set sail next month, visiting more than 40 countries.
www.gov.uk