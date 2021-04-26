Record size and scope of Carrier Strike Group deployment announced The largest concentration of maritime and air power to the UK in a generation will set sail next month, visiting more than 40 countries.

Queen Elizabeth Carrier2 x Type 45 HMS Defender and HMS Diamond2 x Type 23 FFG HMS Knet and HMS Richmond1 x Tide Class tanker RFA Tidespring1 x Auxiliary HMS Fort VictoriaDeep below the Surface 1 x Astute Class Hunter Killer Nuclear Submarine carrying Tomahaksair component8 x RAF F-35B Lightning II fast jets.4 x Wildcat maritime attack helicopters7 x Merlin Mk2 anti-submarine helicopters3 x Merlin Mk4 commando helicopters – the greatest quantity of helicopters assigned to a single UK Task Group in a decade.And supporting below deck will be a company of Royal Marines Commandos and A US Navy destroyer, a frigate from the Netherlands and a squadron of US Marine Corps F-35B jets are also fully integrated.and from US Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS THE SULLIVANS and + 10 US Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraftfrom Netherlands Navy's frigate HNLMS Evertsen