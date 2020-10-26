Record ships dock at Mongla

The vessels are carrying liquefied petroleum gas, fertilizer, fly ash and cargo containers

Mongla port is improving gradually due to the government's numerous measures and steps taken by the port authority. The number of both local and foreign commercial vessels to the port is on the rise.

Six foreign ships berthed at Mongla port at the same time Monday, which is a record for the second largest seaport of the country since its inception.



The Mongla Port Authority says the port is now abuzz with economic activities counteracting the pandemic shock. The authorities also referenced the government measures to enhance the port's capacity and navigability.



The commercial vessels that anchored at the port jetty Monday were Sri Lankan liquefied petroleum gas tanker, Gas Challenger, Liberian flag carriers, Daisy and HR Revolution, Singaporean flag carrier, Kota Hormat, Tuvalu's World Air Freight and Auckland's Marshall Islands.



The vessels are carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), fertilizer, fly ash and cargo containers. Of the moored vessels, two ships were with a draft of 7 meters.





Mongla Port Authority said Mongla port is improving gradually due to the government's numerous measures and steps taken by the port authority. The number of both local and foreign commercial vessels to the port is on the rise.





Earlier, larger ships were not able to anchor at Mongla port jetty due to navigability crisis of Pasur River. Capital dredging has resolved the anchoring issue.



Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, chairman of the Mongla Port Authority, said the seaport is a beacon of hope for the country's economy. Even during the pandemic-led countrywide shutdown, the port has continued its operations.



He said the government has completed more than 50 development projects, including 14 to enhance the port's capacity. Port usage is increasing by about 16% per year.

