Record ships dock at Mongla

May 12, 2020
The vessels are carrying liquefied petroleum gas, fertilizer, fly ash and cargo containers

1603719649372.png

Mongla port is improving gradually due to the government's numerous measures and steps taken by the port authority. The number of both local and foreign commercial vessels to the port is on the rise.


Six foreign ships berthed at Mongla port at the same time Monday, which is a record for the second largest seaport of the country since its inception.

The Mongla Port Authority says the port is now abuzz with economic activities counteracting the pandemic shock. The authorities also referenced the government measures to enhance the port's capacity and navigability.

The commercial vessels that anchored at the port jetty Monday were Sri Lankan liquefied petroleum gas tanker, Gas Challenger, Liberian flag carriers, Daisy and HR Revolution, Singaporean flag carrier, Kota Hormat, Tuvalu's World Air Freight and Auckland's Marshall Islands.

The vessels are carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), fertilizer, fly ash and cargo containers. Of the moored vessels, two ships were with a draft of 7 meters.


Mongla Port Authority said Mongla port is improving gradually due to the government's numerous measures and steps taken by the port authority. The number of both local and foreign commercial vessels to the port is on the rise.


Earlier, larger ships were not able to anchor at Mongla port jetty due to navigability crisis of Pasur River. Capital dredging has resolved the anchoring issue.

Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, chairman of the Mongla Port Authority, said the seaport is a beacon of hope for the country's economy. Even during the pandemic-led countrywide shutdown, the port has continued its operations.

He said the government has completed more than 50 development projects, including 14 to enhance the port's capacity. Port usage is increasing by about 16% per year.




Source
 
Aug 10, 2020
Currently, at least five foreign ships have now been unloading goods in a day Ships anchored at the Mongla Port.

Ships anchored at the Mongla Port.



With enhancing capability of the Mongla Sea Port (MPA), a total of 11 foreign ships now berthed at the second largest seaport of the country, an official release said.

Currently, at least five foreign ships have now been unloading goods in a day, says a MPA press release issued by its deputy secretary Md Makruzzaman last evening.

Among the five ships, a foreign ship namely 'Daigy' came from Liberia docked with Cargo, Kotaria 0479 W, and Kotahormat from Singapore berthed with container, Honor PESCADARS from Panama was anchored with Cargo and Malaysia Star, a ship of Malaysia, was moored with cars, it said.


With the five, a total of 11 foreign ships have been anchored at the jetty, it added.


The government has taken various epoch making steps to enhance capability of Mongla Port.



Source
Does Bangladesh have plans to dock like ships big as something like the Triple E Maersk ships ?

Like when the port Matarbari will be completed , I'm sure bigger ships will want to dock there that isn't 8,000 TEU ? Do they have plans for that
 
Does Bangladesh have plans to dock like ships big as something like the Triple E Maersk ships ?

Like when the port Matarbari will be completed , I'm sure bigger ships will want to dock there that isn't 8,000 TEU ? Do they have plans for that
Matarbari Port - Source Source II


The fourth seaport of the country – after Chattogram, Mongla, and Payra – will be set up at Matarbari in Cox's Bazar at an estimated cost of $2.1 Billion.

The port will have two separate 300-metre and 460-metre long terminals where ships with 8,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers – four times higher than the Chattogram Port can dock because of the 16-meter draft at the port channel.

The Chattogram Port Authority and the Roads and Highways Department will implement the Matarbari Port Development Project by December 2026.


At present, ships greater than 190-metre length and 9.5-metre draft cannot dock at the jetties at Chattogram Port, forcing the authorities to carry containers by feeder vessels to and from mother vessels.


In the first phase of construction, the container terminal will be built on 18 hectares, have a 460-meter berth, be able to accommodate 8,000 TEU vessels, and have an annual capacity of 600,000 to 1.1 million TEU.

Later, the container terminal will be expanded, comprise 70 hectares, have a 1,850-meter berth, and have a 2.8-million-tonne capacity.
 
Matarbari Port - Source Source II


The fourth seaport of the country – after Chattogram, Mongla, and Payra – will be set up at Matarbari in Cox's Bazar at an estimated cost of $2.1 Billion.

The port will have two separate 300-metre and 460-metre long terminals where ships with 8,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers – four times higher than the Chattogram Port can dock because of the 16-meter draft at the port channel.

The Chattogram Port Authority and the Roads and Highways Department will implement the Matarbari Port Development Project by December 2026.


At present, ships greater than 190-metre length and 9.5-metre draft cannot dock at the jetties at Chattogram Port, forcing the authorities to carry containers by feeder vessels to and from mother vessels.


In the first phase of construction, the container terminal will be built on 18 hectares, have a 460-meter berth, be able to accommodate 8,000 TEU vessels, and have an annual capacity of 600,000 to 1.1 million TEU.

Later, the container terminal will be expanded, comprise 70 hectares, have a 1,850-meter berth, and have a 2.8-million-tonne capacity.
So what’s so deep about that deep sea port if it can’t handle ships the size of Triple E Maersk ships
 
