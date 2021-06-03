Record Rs156bn budget approved for CDA/Islamabad FY 2021-22

Recovery of Rs58bn receivable from various organisations remains uncertain Click to expand...

When asked about receipts for upcoming fiscal year, an officer of CDA said, the authority has Rs32 billion in its account, which will be carried forward, whereas, Rs42 billion is recoverable against commercial plots. Similarly, CDA is expecting to fetch Rs20 billion from next auction of commercial plots and in addition to the said amount, the federal government will also release approximately Rs10 billion against PSDP projects.

The CDA board, which met at the CDA headquarters with chairman Amer Ali Ahmed in the chair approved the budget, which was presented by Member Finance Shakeel Jazeb.The budgetary documents show that for the upcoming financial year, no major project is planned, rather focus would be paid on ongoing projects.The CDA officials said Rs40 billion has been allocated for various development projects, including Rs2 billion for construction of houses for low income people in Farash Town, Rs60 million for Rawal Chowk Signal Free Corridor, Rs10 million for Margalla Avenue apart from I.J. Principal Road, PWD Underpass, 7th Avenue, 10th Avenue, a new slaughter house and ladies club.In addition to the said allocation, Rs5 billion has been allocated for beautification and renovation projects of the city, including water supply, street lights, sanitation and park projects.CDA officials said the estimated expenditure of next financial year was Rs82 billion and revenue collection of Rs156 billion with a surplus of Rs73 billion.However, a major chunk, Rs58 billion, is shown receivable from various organisations, the recovery of which remains uncertain. There was no such revenue stream in the CDA budget for the last two years.The officials stated that Rs58 billion is outstanding receivable amount from Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, Wasa Rawalpindi, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco), PTV, universities and clubs etc.,Despite the said uncertain recovery, the CDA’s budget is still historical as last year’s budget was Rs49 billion and for the upcoming year it jumped up to Rs156 billion.When asked about uncertain recovery of Rs58 billion, the officer said the amount has been pending for years and the incumbent management has decided to recover it.Besides approval of the budget, the CDA board has also approved corona allowance for the next five months, for Grade 1 to 19 employees and officers. Other than that, the board approved construction of a landfill site in H-16 for the city’s garbage collection. The site will be established on 140 kanals.The board meeting was also attended by member Admin Amir Abbas Khan, Member Planning and Estate, Naveed Elahi, Member Engineering Munawar Shah and non civil servant members Architect Nayyar Ali Dada, poet Iftikhar Arif, Quaid-i-Azam University Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali and architect Ali Asghar.Wait so Islamabad doesnt have share in NFC award? CDA generate revenues for budget entirely on their own? Apart from small amount from PSDP/federal.