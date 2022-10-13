What's new

Record Number of Indians Seeking Asylum in US at Mexico Border

R

RiazHaq

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 31, 2009
6,189
69
8,084
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
www.southasiainvestor.com

Record Number of Indians Seeking Asylum in US at Mexico Border

In the current fiscal year that started last October, a record 16,290 Indian citizens have been taken into custody by US Border Patrol at th...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com

In the current fiscal year that started last October, a record 16,290 Indian citizens have been taken into custody by US Border Patrol at the Mexican border. A substantial number of them are Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and Dalits who are escaping persecution in the country ruled by the Hindu Nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Genocide Watch has issued "India Genocide Warning" stating as follows: "Islamophobia is no longer a fringe sentiment in India. It has become a state-manufactured ideology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made Islamophobia central to its program for harassing India's 192 million Muslims and depriving them of their rights as Indian citizens".





Experts attribute the record increase in asylum seekers to a a number of factors, including rising discrimination in India, an end to pandemic-era restrictions, a perception that the current US administration is welcoming to asylum seekers and the ramping-up of previously established smuggling networks, according to the BBC.

Of the roughly 3.5 million undocumented immigrants who entered the country between 2010 and 2017, 65 percent arrived with full permission stamped into their passports, according to new figures compiled by the Center for Migration Studies, a nonpartisan think tank. During that period, more overstayers arrived from India than from any other country, according to the New York Times.

India has also become the biggest source of illegal immigrants crossing into the United States. In 2014 about 136,000 people came to the U.S. from India, about 128,000 from China and about 123,000 from Mexico, census figures show. As recently as 2005, Mexico sent more than 10 times as many people to the U.S. as China, and more than six times as many as India, according to the WSJ story.

United States Department of Homeland Security estimates that there were 12.1 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States as of 2014. The top countries of origin are:

Mexico = 6.6 million

El Salvador = 700,000

Guatemala = 640,000

India = 430,000

Honduras = 400,000

Philippines = 360,000


The rise of Hindutva forces is tearing India apart along caste and religious lines. Hindu mobs are lynching Muslims and Dalits. A recent Pew Research report confirms that the level of hostility against religious minorities in India is "very high", giving India a score of 9.5 on a scale from 0 to 10. Pakistan's score on this scale is 7 while Bangladesh's is 7.5.

Rising hostility against minorities is driving record numbers of asylum seekers to the United States. India has earned a score of 9.5 on a scale of 0-10 assessed by Pew Research. Genocide Watch attributes it the rise of Narendra Modi in India: "Modi rose to power by inciting Hindus with his time-tested politics of communal polarization. Beginning in 2014, Modi spent his first term as Prime Minister dehumanizing Muslims by passing laws preventing cow slaughter, restricting Muslim immigration, and purportedly countering Islamist terrorism. Modi's second term, beginning in 2019, has seen more brazen attempts by the BJP to turn India into a “Hindu Rashtra"."

Related Links:

Haq's Musings

Story of New York's Little Pakistan

Hateful Hindutva Ideology Infects Indian Diaspora

India Genocide Warning

Deep Divisions Tearing India Apart

India's Share of World's Poor Jumps to 33%

Caste Apartheid in India

Brahmins Dominate India

Female Genocide Unfolding in India

Riaz Haq Youtube Channel

VPOS Youtube Channel


www.southasiainvestor.com

Record Number of Indians Seeking Asylum in US at Mexico Border

In the current fiscal year that started last October, a record 16,290 Indian citizens have been taken into custody by US Border Patrol at th...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

R
Hasina Seeks Modi's Help to Survive Bangladesh's Economic Crisis
Replies
13
Views
369
bluesky
B
L
Volkswagen Virtus exports commence from India: First batch shipped to Mexico
Replies
9
Views
375
vishwambhar
vishwambhar
beijingwalker
At 810 km, India overtakes Japan in length of metro rail projects: Union minister Puri
Replies
11
Views
208
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
R
Hateful Hindutva Ideology Infects Indian Diaspora
2
Replies
26
Views
407
RiazHaq
R
Hamartia Antidote
Russian asylum seekers blocked at US border, Ukrainians admitted
Replies
6
Views
396
jhungary
jhungary

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom