What's new

Record GST collection of 1 lakh 23 thousand crore in March

I

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,393
-7
7,597
Country
India
Location
India
The record has been set in March in the case of GST collection. The highest GST collection so far in March was 1 lakh 23000 crores. This is another good news for the Indian economy coming out of recession. The GST collection crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the sixth consecutive month and crossed the Rs 1.1 lakh crore mark for the fourth consecutive time after the epidemic, indicating an improvement in the economy.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1377540161383276546


On Thursday, the Finance Ministry tweeted that due to strict monitoring, a record GST collection of Rs 1,23,902 crore has been collected in March, 2021. The Ministry has said that since GST came into force in the country, the highest GST collection has taken place in March, 2021.
MonthGST collection in crores of rupees
January 2021120000
Feb 2021113000
March 2021123000
December 20201,15,174
November 20201,04,963
October 20201,05,155
September 202095,480
August 202086,449
July 202087,422
June 202090,917
May 202062,009
April 202032,294
March 202097,597
February 2020105366
January 2020110000

.




anytvnews.com

Record GST collection of 1 lakh 23 thousand crore in March - 01/04/2021

Get latest news from India and around the world. Get breaking news alerts from India and follow today’s live news updates in field of politics, business, technology, Bollywood, cricket and more.
anytvnews.com anytvnews.com
.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom