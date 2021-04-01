Month GST collection in crores of rupees January 2021 120000 Feb 2021 113000 March 2021 123000 December 2020 1,15,174 November 2020 1,04,963 October 2020 1,05,155 September 2020 95,480 August 2020 86,449 July 2020 87,422 June 2020 90,917 May 2020 62,009 April 2020 32,294 March 2020 97,597 February 2020 105366 January 2020 110000

Record GST collection of 1 lakh 23 thousand crore in March - 01/04/2021 Get latest news from India and around the world. Get breaking news alerts from India and follow today’s live news updates in field of politics, business, technology, Bollywood, cricket and more.

The record has been set in March in the case of GST collection. The highest GST collection so far in March was 1 lakh 23000 crores. This is another good news for the Indian economy coming out of recession. The GST collection crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the sixth consecutive month and crossed the Rs 1.1 lakh crore mark for the fourth consecutive time after the epidemic, indicating an improvement in the economy.On Thursday, the Finance Ministry tweeted that due to strict monitoring, a record GST collection of Rs 1,23,902 crore has been collected in March, 2021. The Ministry has said that since GST came into force in the country, the highest GST collection has taken place in March, 2021.