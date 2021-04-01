INDIAPOSITIVE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 20, 2014
- 7,393
- -7
- Country
-
- Location
-
The record has been set in March in the case of GST collection. The highest GST collection so far in March was 1 lakh 23000 crores. This is another good news for the Indian economy coming out of recession. The GST collection crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the sixth consecutive month and crossed the Rs 1.1 lakh crore mark for the fourth consecutive time after the epidemic, indicating an improvement in the economy.
On Thursday, the Finance Ministry tweeted that due to strict monitoring, a record GST collection of Rs 1,23,902 crore has been collected in March, 2021. The Ministry has said that since GST came into force in the country, the highest GST collection has taken place in March, 2021.
.
.
On Thursday, the Finance Ministry tweeted that due to strict monitoring, a record GST collection of Rs 1,23,902 crore has been collected in March, 2021. The Ministry has said that since GST came into force in the country, the highest GST collection has taken place in March, 2021.
|Month
|GST collection in crores of rupees
|January 2021
|120000
|Feb 2021
|113000
|March 2021
|123000
|December 2020
|1,15,174
|November 2020
|1,04,963
|October 2020
|1,05,155
|September 2020
|95,480
|August 2020
|86,449
|July 2020
|87,422
|June 2020
|90,917
|May 2020
|62,009
|April 2020
|32,294
|March 2020
|97,597
|February 2020
|105366
|January 2020
|110000
.
Record GST collection of 1 lakh 23 thousand crore in March - 01/04/2021
Get latest news from India and around the world. Get breaking news alerts from India and follow today’s live news updates in field of politics, business, technology, Bollywood, cricket and more.
anytvnews.com