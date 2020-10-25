Record foreign ships dock in Mongla Port

Currently, at least five foreign ships have now been unloading goods in a day Ships anchored at the Mongla Port.

With enhancing capability of the Mongla Sea Port (MPA), a total of 11 foreign ships now berthed at the second largest seaport of the country, an official release said.



Currently, at least five foreign ships have now been unloading goods in a day, says a MPA press release issued by its deputy secretary Md Makruzzaman last evening.



Among the five ships, a foreign ship namely 'Daigy' came from Liberia docked with Cargo, Kotaria 0479 W, and Kotahormat from Singapore berthed with container, Honor PESCADARS from Panama was anchored with Cargo and Malaysia Star, a ship of Malaysia, was moored with cars, it said.





With the five, a total of 11 foreign ships have been anchored at the jetty, it added.





The government has taken various epoch making steps to enhance capability of Mongla Port.