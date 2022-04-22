Record Achievements of PTI, Imran Khan Govt In Just 3.5 Years

Ghazwa-e-Hind
Kindly do share this with your friends.
These achievements are the reason the West wants Imran Khan ousted. Puppet government is installed so Pakistan's never gets out of IMF debt trap.
IK government was making Pakistan head towards sustainable economy, with policies solely directed towards welfare of low-income people.
Most of this progress was done under Covid-19, where economic giants struggled but Pakistan shined.
Written by Mubashir Hassan
Credit should be given where it lies.
What Imran khan did after coming in Govt despite everyone in system against him (50+ things what I remember & could jot down)
1. Promised to strike back India if it attacks Pak - Next day 2 Indian jets were down & Abhinandan here
2. Ensured no Drone attack in his tenure against 400 drone attacks in PPP & PMLN
3. Started 3 big dams against 41 rental plants of PPP & PMLN
4. Raised Exports to 38Billion US Dollars in 3 years which were stuck to 21 Billion USD in last 10 years of PPP & PMLN
5. Fought Islamophobia (hate speech’s against Prophet and targeting Muslims for Hijab and beard) at UN and every forum & got it recognized by UN, showing his extreme Love for Prophet and Islam
6. Labelled Modi as Hitler and BJP as Nazi party at UN Address to World Presidents, where no one else even uttered a word when even Kalbhoshan was arrested
7. Got Rikodiq 11 Billion USD penalty removed and turned into 9 Billion USD investment by same company
8. Got PIA operational loss to zero
9. Huge turnout in Construction industry with more than 6000 big projects started providing 8 Lac new jobs, even when Corona was at peak
10. Textile sector matches exports (20 Billion USD) from 9-11 Billion USD
11. Billion tress Tsunami (2 billion already planted) when trees were wiped out and forest ministry was most expensive ministry on sale and no one ever thought of Climate change turning Pakistan into desert with rising temperatures, funny thing it was (now Pakistan Presiding member of World Environment & Climate Change Body)
12. Bumper crops production, wheat, sugar, cotton, rice which were diminished earlier
13. 2x new big canals after 50 yr and work at full swing
14. J-10 Fighter to PAF after 1983 no fighter inducted except JF-17
15. Compelled Banks to provide lowest mortgage for house (billions already given to poor)
16. Record production of Cars, tractors, motorcycles
17. Countrywide Medical /health insurance to every poor family
18. 150 x Shelter /food to poor (Panahgah) when he saw a photo of poor family sleeping in winter on footpath
19. Single National curriculum System in entire country against 10%(A levels and English schools elite) ruling the entire country
20. Online Citizen portal giving common citizen to nab the corrupt system of Administration
(Over 4.5 Million people linked with system & satisfied).
21. Called out Trump on tweet after Trump blamed Pakistan for terrorism ... compelled him to invite Imran Khan as state guest in USA
22. Address to 40,000 Pakistanis Jalsa in USA to show the strength of Pakistan in America.
23. Ended US war in Afghanistan and throwing all anti Pakistan elements out of Afghanistan
24. Got 3 Billion USD through Roshan Digital accounts from overseas Pakistan
25. Increased Foreign remittances to 31 Billion US Dollars from 19 Billion US Dollars
26. Said “Absolutely Not” to big powers where everyone lied flat on only one telephone call
27. Controlled Corona & evaded lockdown despite all pressure, compelled WHO / UN to say
“Learn from Pakistan”
28. Visited Russia and was honored with 3 hours meeting despite starting of war the same day
29. Tackled Stunted growth of Pakistani children
30. Started multiple tourism projects /jobs and Discover Pakistan Channel & Skardu International Airport
31. Pakistan Unemployment lowest in entire region
32. New HD PTV Channel News
33. Pakistani cricket at its best after Ramez Raja became PCB Chairman
34. No buying of News channels and Anchors like PMLN
35. IT (computers software) sector at its peak with over 2 Billion USD exports (100 % Jump) & over 5 Lacs new jobs & free lancers
36. Over 1,50,000 new companies registered (10 times more than previous Govts)
37. Multiple new Universities & Rehmat Ul Almeen Authority
38. All major cases against Women solved & criminals arrested and given death sentence (Sialkot Motorway, Islamabad Noor Muqadam, Usman Mirza E-11 videos)
39. Relations with Iran, China, Russia, KSA all equal unlike previous grouping
40. Never lived in PM house unlike previous who not only lived in PM house but made their own houses as Camp houses to bear expenses at state expense
41. No lavish foreign tours and traveling on local PIA Flights or PAF small plane unlike special Boeing with hundreds of family members and anchors on state expense
42. Merged poor FATA with KP, so that no one dares to attack a region know as lawless tribal area on Pak-Afghan border
43. Won 2 Additional Govts in GB & AJK to prove its party of all Pakistani nation unlike PMLN of Punjab & PPP of poor rural Sindh
44. Got First National Security Policy of Pakistan
45. Made a Doctor President of Pakistan instead of Mr 10 percent
46. No corruption case against him. Tax collection at its peak (Rs 6000 Billion).
47. Told truth to entire Pakistan that yes we had a PIA Crash as many pilots had fake license, though we had to suffer but Alhumdulilah no crash since then
48. Gave Ehsas programme (over 100 programmes) to eliminate poverty and called as 4th best programme in world by World Bank
49. Loan of over Rs 30-50 Billion given to youth (Kamyab Jawan) instead of laptops for publicity
50. First time mobile phones production in Pakistan, now over 70% mobiles produced in Pakistan. Electric bikes factories and computer processors also started
51. Severe action against smuggling, controlling now 50 % smuggling by fencing of borders. New Industry at r ise in every field including tryes factory inaugurated yesterday (only which had 3 Billion Dollars smuggling)
@khansaheeb sorry for copy/pasting your comment. but this needs to be done.
