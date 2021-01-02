Record 2.8 million vaccines administered in a day Nearly 23 million people have registered online to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Record 2.8 million vaccines administered in a day

Published at 02:08 pm August 8th, 2021

Photo:Nearly 23 million people have registered online to be vaccinated against Covid-19Since the start of the coronavirus vaccination program in the country, a total of 18,560,264 doses of vaccines have been administered.At least 13,072,989 people took the first dose while 4,498,315 took the second dose of the vaccines which include Oxford's AstraZeneca, Chinese-made Sinopharm, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.On Saturday, nationwide mass vaccination was started and a total of 2,836,970 doses were given, said a press release from Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports Bangla Tribune.According to the DGHS, 27,079 people took the second dose of AstraZeneca on Saturday. So far, 5,820,063 people have taken the first dose of AstraZeneca while the second dose was taken by 4,371,310 people.The second dose of Pfizer was taken by 4,674 people. So far, 61,697 doses of Pfizer have been inoculated.Besides, 5,931,326 doses of Sinopharrm vaccine have been given so far. The first dose was given to 5,817,033 people and the second dose was given to 114,293 people.So far, 1,375,618 doses of Moderna vaccine have been given out, of which 283,621were given on Saturday.Meanwhile, 22,958,808 people have registered for vaccination to date."