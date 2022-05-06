What's new

Reconstructing the American coup. ( Role of local collaborators the local collaborators).

June 6 ( The major instigator)

CIA chief Burns visits Pakistan and is refused bases. IK refuses to meet CIA chief aswell.

CIA chief told drone bases won’t be hosted

William Burns ‘secretly’ visited Islamabad to explore possibility of counterterrorism cooperation.
C.I.A. Scrambles for New Approach in Afghanistan

The rapid withdrawal of U.S. troops has left the agency seeking ways to maintain its intelligence-gathering, war-fighting and counterterrorism operations in the country.
June 9.

IK says absolutely not in axios interview.

Pakistan will ‘absolutely not’ allow bases to US for action in Afghanistan: PM Imran

"There is no way we are going to allow any bases, any sort of action from Pakistani territory into Afghanistan," insists premier.
PHASE 1.

September 7.

Major transfers and postings in army.

Many names are connected especially a specific name coming again and again in relation to managing courts.



October 6. (The last key phase 1 and extremely critical as mentioned by IK)

DG ISI changed.

PHASE 2. ( Cannot happen without the completion of phase 1 especially DG ISI )

October 15.

American Charge of Affairs in Pakistan meets Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in a single day. The coming days/months showed extraordinary meetings at a rapid pace of Americans embassy staff in Pakistan with local law makers especially munharif arakeen of no importance ( probably the first such interaction with the likes of noor alam khan and Raja Riaz etc)

October 23.

US nearing a formal agreement. IK the roadblock.

US nearing a formal agreement to use Pakistan's airspace to carry out military operations in Afghanistan

The Biden administration has told lawmakers that the US is nearing a formalized agreement with Pakistan for use of its airspace to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan, according to three sources familiar with the details of a classified briefing with members of Congress...
Feb 24. ( The last nail )

PM Imran Khan Russia visit.

In pictures: PM Imran’s trip to Russia

PM Imran is the first Pakistani premier to visit Russia on a bilateral trip since Nawaz Sharif visited the country in March 1999.
March 8 / March 27 ( disclosed to public) cipher / meeting minutes.

Clearly mentioned Vote of no confidence in advance. A direct interference/threat communicated.

'If IK is not removed than there will be consequences and if VONC succeeds than all will be forgiven'.
'We will take the issue head on'.

( IK made the scapegoat as later on it was admitted that he took Bajwa in confidence but he was mentioned as the sole character responsible for Russia visit)

March 16.

Shehbaz Sharif, PM IK should not have said absolutely not.

March 29.

Asad umar press conference. Letter contents. ( NAWAZ sharif involvement)


Maryam Nawaz and Rana Sanaullah accept that NAWAZ sharif holding meetings outside.

( Nawaz Sharif was the major player).


Perhaps the following event should be added to the timeline as it sealed the deal of what was going on behind the scenes:

Somebody publicly saying that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was terrible and should be condemned etc in a closely watched and internationally-reported forum at a time when the official govt position was of being publicly neutral since closer/balanced ties with Russia were being cultivated by the PTI govt.
 

