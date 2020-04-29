Recommended video about Russia current relations with Pakistan , China & India - April 2021 .

Pakistan Ka Beta
Why Russian FM visit to India, Pakistan underlines radical shift in strategic balance for New Delhi
IMPORTANT POINTS
1. Indian Presenter used quite insulting language towards Russia calling them Junior partner of China .
2 . Indian Pm didn't give him an audience ( due to not sharing same view on world affairs ) while Pakistan received him very well and almost everybody met him .
3 . Indian presenter admit India and Russian relations are now only transactional .
4 . Indian presenter at the end said that Russia strategic relationship with India is over and USA as a strategic ally is now a reality .
((( I shared Indian source so that Indians don't say Pakistan is day dreaming )))
