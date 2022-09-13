What's new

Recognizing Israel, here is what we should do.

There are two things; Israeli nation and Israeli nation state. Israeli nation is mentioned in the holy Quran and it is part of our faith. Israeli nation state has some issues and disputes.

We should go with what is already part of our faith i.e. recognize Israeli nation and not the latter.

We should have their ambassador in Pakistan and have imports from them. But we won't send our ambassador to Jerusalem. Neither shall we send our exports there but to any third country.

This arrangement continues uptil the said nation state has solved it's issues and disputes.
 
Loooool.
 
Israel has much bigger fish to fry

Pakistan has nothing to offer other than Chuma (Ummah) rant. it has no fossil fuel, no technology no intellectual knowhow.

Israel is currently working on a fish called KSA. there are regular contacts and they are defecto allies and normalized their relations bar a token diplomatic relation.
Egypt, UAE and Turkey already fried and served along with many other insignificant Muslim countries.

Pakistan had a chance to gain something in the 50s to early 80s but that boat is missed.

Pakistanis really need to come back to earth. Israel doesn't really care about this almost bankrupt dysfunctional country other than the fact that there is a chance that its nuclear weapons might get proliferated.
 
Israel is also the name of the Angel of Death any correlation?
 
After reading this, I can confirm that Pakistan's funeral prayers (Janazah) have been completed.
 
They don't but arabs do; more specifically KSA. If they plan on going ahead without Pakistan it would give space to Iran and her influence.
 
What sense does it make to recognize pure Barbarism.

Civilization begins when the power of a state recognizes the population of the territory it controls as Citizens.

Zionism means three things:

(1) Zionism is the infantile doctrine that says: the lands of "La Mancha" in Spain belong to the Russian, Polish, Ukrainian club of readers of "Don Quixote de la Mancha" by a sentimental link.

Let us not forget that "our colonial project" (Jabotinsky) was founded by very violent Ukrainians, Russians and Poles who were descendants of Italians and Greeks, Turks, Syrians and Persians. Judaism in Greek-Roman-Persian times was a religion that spread like wildfire among women. And it was spread "throughout all the nations of the world" (Flavius Josephus) i.e. the Greek-Roman world plus the Persian world.

"Our colonial project" (Jabotinsky) is like justifying that some Catholics from Argentina founded their colonial project in the lands that in the past belonged to the Vatican.

(2) Zionism is the doctrine that establishes a brutal distinction between "a people (of lords)" and "the people of the land" ("am ha'eretz") who must be subdued.

The first version is from Persian imperial times, when an Aramean ruling class arrives with books, money and Persian power to dominate the Arab-Hebrew population. The original Software 'a people of lords chosen to dominate a population' dates from this time. And this foundational fracture lasted until Roman times.

(3) Zionism is the use of Terror as an instrument of population control. From the beginning in "our colonial project" the idea was to hit and hit to get a response to hit harder.

Zionism is whimsical fantasy, colonial arrogance and pure, brutal barbarism.
 
please forgive me,
I am confused.

how does Saudi concerns for Iran impact Israeli Pakistan possible recognition?
how does Pakistani recognition of Israel helps KSA to stem Iranian influence in Arabian peninsula?
what has Pakistani stance on Israel impacted Iranian ambitions in the Arabian peninsula?
why should Israel care to establish relationship with Pakistan to address Saudi concerns?

most of all. how is that all relevant? you seem to have agreed that Israel don't even give a damn about establishing relationship with Pakistan whose influence and importance (to the Arab world and beyond) has shrunk to almost the level of say Afghanistan or Sudan (I mean no offence to Sudan and Afghanistan)?
but if its KSA wish then there is no need to sell this relationship. Pakistanis will ask Saudis how high if told to jump and unilaterally accept Israel. all uniformed and religious leadership as well as political leadership will compete to outdo each other to sell this proposal to the population of Pakistan.
 
What has Israel done to Pakistan to warrant this attention ? They don't even know much about Pakistan other than that you are a Muslim country and by default you hate them. Watch this video what a common Israeli think about you
 

