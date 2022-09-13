Recognizing Israel, here is what we should do.

There are two things; Israeli nation and Israeli nation state. Israeli nation is mentioned in the holy Quran and it is part of our faith. Israeli nation state has some issues and disputes.
We should go with what is already part of our faith i.e. recognize Israeli nation and not the latter.
We should have their ambassador in Pakistan and have imports from them. But we won't send our ambassador to Jerusalem. Neither shall we send our exports there but to any third country.
This arrangement continues uptil the said nation state has solved it's issues and disputes.
We should go with what is already part of our faith i.e. recognize Israeli nation and not the latter.
We should have their ambassador in Pakistan and have imports from them. But we won't send our ambassador to Jerusalem. Neither shall we send our exports there but to any third country.
This arrangement continues uptil the said nation state has solved it's issues and disputes.