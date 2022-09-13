Recognizing Israel, here is what we should do.

What sense does it make to recognize pure Barbarism.



Civilization begins when the power of a state recognizes the population of the territory it controls as Citizens.



Zionism means three things:



(1) Zionism is the infantile doctrine that says: the lands of "La Mancha" in Spain belong to the Russian, Polish, Ukrainian club of readers of "Don Quixote de la Mancha" by a sentimental link.



Let us not forget that "our colonial project" (Jabotinsky) was founded by very violent Ukrainians, Russians and Poles who were descendants of Italians and Greeks, Turks, Syrians and Persians. Judaism in Greek-Roman-Persian times was a religion that spread like wildfire among women. And it was spread "throughout all the nations of the world" (Flavius Josephus) i.e. the Greek-Roman world plus the Persian world.



"Our colonial project" (Jabotinsky) is like justifying that some Catholics from Argentina founded their colonial project in the lands that in the past belonged to the Vatican.



(2) Zionism is the doctrine that establishes a brutal distinction between "a people (of lords)" and "the people of the land" ("am ha'eretz") who must be subdued.



The first version is from Persian imperial times, when an Aramean ruling class arrives with books, money and Persian power to dominate the Arab-Hebrew population. The original Software 'a people of lords chosen to dominate a population' dates from this time. And this foundational fracture lasted until Roman times.



(3) Zionism is the use of Terror as an instrument of population control. From the beginning in "our colonial project" the idea was to hit and hit to get a response to hit harder.



Zionism is whimsical fantasy, colonial arrogance and pure, brutal barbarism.