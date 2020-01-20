Recitation of Ya-seen From Abdallah Humeid

Usually I rarely listen to Quran on Youtube , but I came across a video on this channel , and in it there was recitation from a Surah , I looked for the Person who recite it and it blows my mind when I hear him recite , Now Normally I am a emotionally strong person and don't usually get tears nor goosebumps but something is different about his voice that keeps me teary and give me goosebumps and shivers down my spine ..His name is Shiekh Abdallah Humeid if anyone wants to listen to him, Most like this thread will be closed so but you can find his recitations from youtube, What an amazing voice he is blessed with ..I can hear this guy recitations all day ...