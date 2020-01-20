What's new

Recitation of Ya-seen From Abdallah Humeid

Usually I rarely listen to Quran on Youtube , but I came across a video on this channel , and in it there was recitation from a Surah , I looked for the Person who recite it and it blows my mind when I hear him recite , Now Normally I am a emotionally strong person and don't usually get tears nor goosebumps but something is different about his voice that keeps me teary and give me goosebumps and shivers down my spine ..

His name is Shiekh Abdallah Humeid if anyone wants to listen to him, Most like this thread will be closed so but you can find his recitations from youtube, What an amazing voice he is blessed with ..


I can hear this guy recitations all day ...
 
Thanks for sharing. Here's the one I'm listening to these days on my computer and in my car. Please note that the person in both the videos I posted are the same.


 
I heard him but no offense to anyone or the reciter but this Abdallah Humeid voice is something different , at least to my ears ... I heard two of his recitations of some 20 mins each , while doing other things .. Usually i read the translation but his voice is not letting me focus on anything else ...
 
Surah Yaseen has various benefits and it has also been called the Heart of the Quran:Our beloved Prophet Muhammad PBUH is reported to have said, "Surely, everything has a heart, and the heart of Quran is Yaseen.
 
