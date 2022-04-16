Recession is now the ‘most likely’ outcome for the U.S. economy, not a soft landing, Larry Summers says​

Recession is now the ‘most likely’ outcome for the U.S. economy, not a soft landing, Larry Summers saysLast Updated: April 15, 2022 at 11:41 a.m. ETFirst Published: April 14, 2022 at 12:45 p.m. ET
By
Vivien Lou Chen
Follow
28
‘The odds on a hard landing within the next 2 years are certainly better than half, and quite possibly two-thirds or more,’ says the former Treasury secretary
Larry Summers.MIKE THEILER/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
- Email icon
- Facebook icon
- Twitter icon
- Linkedin icon
- Flipboard icon
- Print icon
- Resize icon
Referenced Symbols
Listen to article
Length3 minutes
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, whose out-of-consensus views about the risks of persistent inflation have come true, is reiterating his concerns about a potential U.S. downturn: He now says a recession is “the most likely thing” partly because the Federal Reserve “is going to have to keep going [in its effort to subdue inflation] until we see disinflation.”
In an interview with Bloomberg Economics released on Thursday, Summers, a paid contributor to Bloomberg, said that “the odds on a hard landing within the next two years are certainly better than half, and quite possibly two-thirds or more.” One of the mechanisms that would bring about a recession is the central bank’s response to elevated inflation, Summers said, adding that “we’re not going to see disinflation back toward the target range until we see unemployment rise, meaningfully.”
The publication of Summers’s comments came just two days after the consumer price index data showed the annual headline U.S. inflation rate jumping to 8.5% in March, the highest level since 1981. The rate has remained well above the Fed’s 2% target for almost a year, putting central bankers under pressure to aggressively raise target lending rates. Expectations for higher rates are rippling out throughout the economy, with the average 30-year mortgage rate soaring to 5% for the first time in a decade. Meanwhile, financial-market participants continue to debate whether inflation has hit a peak.
“If you look at history, there has never been a moment when inflation was above 4% and unemployment was below 5% when we did not have a recession within the next two years,” Summers said, according to a Bloomberg transcript. “I don’t think the idea that is still embodied in Fed forecasts — that we could have continuing supertight labor markets at 3½% unemployment, and we could have inflation come down rapidly — is a terribly plausible one.”
See: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says not impossible for the Fed to engineer a soft landing for the U.S. economy
Generally, economists appear to be coming around to the potential for a downturn: A Wall Street Journal survey of economists in April puts the odds of a recession in the next 12 months at 28%, up from 13% a year ago.
On Thursday, investors aggressively sold off Treasurys as they assessed the path forward on inflation, with yields rising across the board. The 10-year TMUBMUSD10Y, 2.829% and 30-year rates TMUBMUSD30Y, 2.919% jumped to their highest levels since 2018 and 2019, respectively, while the major U.S. stock indexes DJIA, -0.33% COMP, -2.14% SPX, -1.21% finished lower. The stock and bond markets were closed for the Good Friday holiday.
Recession is now the ‘most likely’ outcome for the U.S. economy, not a soft landing, Larry Summers says
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers tells Bloomberg Economics that the Federal Reserve "is going to have to keep going until we see disinflation."
www.marketwatch.com