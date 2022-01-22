Recent study reveals 7500 years old civilization in South India

Recent studies have unearthed and recovered multiple sites with evidences of past human habitations in terms of ceramic, metal, precious stone, jewel, and stone tool industries and places of varied methods of burial and worship are being unearthed at different stratigraphic levels from floodplains of the Vaigai River Basin, Southern India. In this contribution, we present high-resolution 14C chronology of the archaeological artefacts, cultural evidence and the textural characteristics of sediments collected from the excavated pits.