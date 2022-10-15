What's new

Recent Study found that 84 % of Indonesian Muslim said they pray 5 times every day

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
18,489
23
20,450
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia

Muslim piety in Southeast Asia mirrors increased religious traditionalism in the Middle East​


1665831434587.png


Published
2 weeks ago
on
September 29, 2022
By
Dr. James M. Dorsey

Eighty-four per cent of the respondents in Malaysia and Indonesia said they prayed five times daily. Thirty-three per cent described themselves as more observant than their parents, 45 per cent said they were just as observant as their parents, and 21 per cent stated that they were less observant.

Religion’s increasing importance stroked with the polling in the Middle East where 41 per cent of 3,400 young Arabs in 17 Arab countries aged 18 to 24 said religion was the most important element of their identity, with nationality, family and/or tribe, Arab heritage, and gender lagging far behind. That is 7 per cent more than those surveyed a year earlier.

moderndiplomacy.eu

Muslim piety in Southeast Asia mirrors increased religious traditionalism in the Middle East

In a mirror image of recent polling in the Middle East, a just-published survey of Muslims in Southeast Asia suggests Islam’s central role in people’s daily lives and choices. The survey was published days after former Indonesian minister of social affairs Habib Salim Segaf Al-Jufri was named...
moderndiplomacy.eu moderndiplomacy.eu
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
18,489
23
20,450
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia

Indonesia’s young voters set to pick change over ‘old elite’ Prabowo: Survey​

1665832110377.png

In a run-off voting between the governors, Mr Anies Baswedan would triumph, a survey shows. PHOTO: JAKARTA ADMINISTRATION

JAKARTA - If young Indonesians were to go to the ballot box today, they would choose either Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo or outgoing Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan as their president.

In a run-off voting between the governors, Mr Anies would triumph, a survey shows.
Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, despite being more popular than the two governors in recent opinion polls, would win the least favour of those aged between 17 and 39, who will make up 54 per cent of voters in the 2024 presidential election.

The findings from the survey by the Jakarta-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) of 1,200 young voters showed that the millennials and Gen-Z did not think Mr Prabowo, who is also Gerindra Party chairman, could offer something new.

Their top demands of leaders are the abilities to "make a change", "lead in times of crises" and "make innovative policies".

When it comes to character, a president must be "honest and non-corrupt", "populist and simple" and "firm and having integrity".

"In the 2024 election, young voters favour a clean and non-corrupt and an innovative leader who is able to lead in crisis situations," said the survey conducted between Aug 8 and 13, and published in September.

The young voters polled also want a leader who is concerned about environmental health, employment, democracy and eradication of corruption. They hope for better civil liberties and stronger law enforcement agencies.

CSIS political analyst Arya Fernandes said young voters now are more outspoken and use social media to not only express their thoughts, but also get information.

He said Mr Ganjar and Mr Anies, both 53, are more adept at using social media platforms such as Instagram to communicate their programmes and achievements.

Mr Prabowo, 70, has run in the election three times - in 2009 as running mate to Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle leader Megawati Sukarnoputri, and in 2014 and 2019 as presidential candidate contesting against President Joko Widodo.

His concerns had always been on national interest, populist economics and defence, which did not interest young people.

"He is seen as an old elite and does not represent the spirit of young people now. To them, regeneration is important and Mr Anies and Mr Ganjar are seen as the new elite who are able to bring new ideas, new vision and progress for Indonesia," said Mr Arya.
"Mr Prabowo will face a tough situation if he were to run in 2024."

www.straitstimes.com

Indonesia’s young voters set to pick change over ‘old elite’ Prabowo: Survey

The younger generation would choose either Central Java Governor Ganjar or outgoing Jakarta Governor Anies as their president. Read more at straitstimes.com.
www.straitstimes.com www.straitstimes.com
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
18,489
23
20,450
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Anies Baswedan I would say is supported by CNN Indonesia, CNBC Indonesia, Metro TV, and TV One.


 
Last edited:
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
18,489
23
20,450
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Ganjar Pranowo, Central Java Governor, and his family ( currently most popular based on recent survey)

1665836276306.png


Very likely Anies Baswedan running mate as VP candidate

Ridwan Kamil, West Java Governor, and his family (he is number four most popular after Ganjar, Prabowo, and Anies)

1665836611422.png
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

A
  • Locked
Indian Muslims got ‘less religious’ since 2016, shows CSDS study. 44% reported discrimination
2 3
Replies
31
Views
2K
beast89
beast89
Vanguard One
Census 2021 shows India overtakes China in migration, nearly half of all Australians have overseas-born parent
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
3K
silverox
silverox
U
India's Muslim correction
2
Replies
15
Views
687
Faxapis
F
beijingwalker
China accounts for 12% of UAE’s non-oil foreign trade
Replies
2
Views
482
unrequitted_love_suzy
unrequitted_love_suzy
B
Overseas employment raises aspiring migrants' confidence
Replies
0
Views
437
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom