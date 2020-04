Stephen Cohen: Pakistan is in trouble and its future is questionable. This country is growing more influential in geopolitics and it's imperative that the U.S. help normalize the situation there.( A clip from 2011 , its unbelievable how Pakistan has changed in last 10 years, all credit goes to armed forces of Pakistan, today Pakistan is stronger than ever before, more united, more international stature with robust foreign policy. The only caveat is our economy, but I can assure that in 10 years time we ll be a strong economic power too)