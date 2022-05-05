Rebranding the Military Establishment as the Ministry of Defence

Falconless
Establishment is a dirty word, so what if instead they worked under the umbrella of the ministry of defence?
Following the UK model, they could appoint serving officers as secretaries and write their own white papers and other papers to influence government policy?
Yes this would mean the minister of defence would be a civilian but I’m sure s/he would not wield much power besides shaping certain policies.
