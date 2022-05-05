What's new

Rebranding the Military Establishment as the Ministry of Defence

Falconless

Falconless

FULL MEMBER
Oct 13, 2020
1,344
0
1,186
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Establishment is a dirty word, so what if instead they worked under the umbrella of the ministry of defence?

Following the UK model, they could appoint serving officers as secretaries and write their own white papers and other papers to influence government policy?

Yes this would mean the minister of defence would be a civilian but I’m sure s/he would not wield much power besides shaping certain policies.
 
Conqueror

Conqueror

FULL MEMBER
Dec 15, 2009
284
0
269
Establishment will not become clean by changing its name, uniforms or logos. They'll become clean because of Patriotism and Cleaner Acts.

Besides Establishment means "Mafia in power", the De Facto gang. It includes Military, Judges and Political Prostitutes.
 
Falconless

Falconless

FULL MEMBER
Oct 13, 2020
1,344
0
1,186
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Conqueror said:
Establishment will not become clean by changing its nane, uniforms or logos. They'll become clean because of Patriotism and Cleaner Acts.

Besides Establishment means "Mafia in power", the De Facto gang. It includes Military, Judges and Political Prostitutes.
Click to expand...
They will have to do something, putting them in a ministry will slowly remove them from public life.

Look at how effective it was in the UK, their militaries are invisible which wasn’t the case when the last century began.

Pakistan will need to decolonise it’s military and move it to a more service oriented role and not as one of a state institution that’s equal to Parliament or the Judiciary
 
Flash_Ninja

Flash_Ninja

SENIOR MEMBER
May 16, 2013
3,685
0
4,601
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Establishment isn't just the military, its senior civil servants, high ranking officials, oligarchs, influential landowners, and social elite.

Basically the top 1% of society. The generals are the most well known because they have the most power and are the most public of them.
 
Falconless

Falconless

FULL MEMBER
Oct 13, 2020
1,344
0
1,186
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Flash_Ninja said:
Establishment isn't just the military, its senior civil servants, high ranking officials, oligarchs, influential landowners, and social elite.

Basically the top 1% of society. The generals are the most well known because they have the most power and are the most public of them.
Click to expand...
Yes I know but this thread is more about rehabilitating the military component of this network.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,964
0
9,927
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Falconless said:
They will have to do something, putting them in a ministry will slowly remove them from public life.

Look at how effective it was in the UK, their militaries are invisible which wasn’t the case when the last century began.

Pakistan will need to decolonise it’s military and move it to a more service oriented role and not as one of a state institution that’s equal to Parliament or the Judiciary
Click to expand...

you dumb you think uk ppl dont know this type of subliminial name changing, they do very very well but media dont give them air time except youtube videos.
 
SD 10

SD 10

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2019
2,038
0
2,408
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Falconless said:
Establishment is a dirty word, so what if instead they worked under the umbrella of the ministry of defence?

Following the UK model, they could appoint serving officers as secretaries and write their own white papers and other papers to influence government policy?

Yes this would mean the minister of defence would be a civilian but I’m sure s/he would not wield much power besides shaping certain policies.
Click to expand...
no, it should work under the civilian government , that would means under the jurisdiction and complete control of ministry of defense! They are nothing more than government servants and they should never be anything above that!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 5, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Imran Khan
understanding establishment
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
3K
Pakistansdefender
Pakistansdefender
The SC
US to build Kuwait's new defence ministry HQ worth $1bn
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
Saddam Hussein
Saddam Hussein
beijingwalker
China’s Defence Spending Hides More Than It Reveals; Outstrips Combined Expenses of India, Japan
Replies
3
Views
488
StraightEdge
S
HAIDER
Military land not being used for defence purposes must be returned to govt: CJP Gulzar
Replies
0
Views
170
HAIDER
HAIDER
Desert Fox 1
Evolution of Threat Perception and Ways of Countering Them in Paksitan
Replies
7
Views
565
Chacha_Facebooka
Chacha_Facebooka

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom