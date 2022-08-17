What's new

Rebel Taliban commander killed trying to flee from Afghanistan to Iran: officials

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
82,455
92
135,987
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.

Rebel Taliban commander killed trying to flee from Afghanistan to Iran: officials

AFP
August 17, 2022

A rebel Taliban commander from Afghanistan’s minority Shia Hazara community was killed while attempting to flee to Iran, the defence ministry said on Wednesday, denying local reports suggesting he was murdered in captivity.

Mahdi Mujahid’s split with the Taliban leadership in June is the highest-profile public division seen in the hardline group since they returned to power in August last year.

He was appointed intelligence chief of Bamiyan province at the time, but months later was sacked following a dispute that local media attributed to control of the lucrative coal trade.

Mujahid went on the run in June after the Taliban sent thousands of troops to crush his loyalists.

Days of fighting raged, with the United Nations estimating at least 27,000 people were displaced by the violence.

Afghanistan’s mostly Shia ethnic Hazaras have faced persecution for decades, and Mujahid’s appointment was initially seen as supporting the Taliban’s claim of being more inclusive to non-Pashtuns.

On Wednesday, officials said border forces identified Mujahid in Herat province, near the frontier with Iran, and “punished him for his deeds”.

“He didn’t have anyone with him,” provincial information officer Naeemul Haq Haqqani told AFP, adding he was “killed after a conflict”.

Pictures circulating on social media, however, purported to show Mujahid alive and in custody. Haqqani dismissed those reports.

“Rumours that this person was captured alive are lies,” he said.

The Taliban were accused of abuses against the Hazaras when they first ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

The Hazaras are also the target of attacks by the militant Islamic State group, which considers them heretics.


www.dawn.com

Rebel Taliban commander killed trying to flee from Afghanistan to Iran: officials

Mahdi Mujahid went on the run in June after the Taliban sent thousands of troops to crush his loyalists.
www.dawn.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
Taliban senior official killed in Kabul blast (+VIDEO)
2
Replies
17
Views
437
Novus ordu seclorum
N
ghazi52
Afghan Taliban deny replacing Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund
Replies
0
Views
527
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
A year later : Biden's Afghanistan exit decision looks even worse
2
Replies
28
Views
834
Mohammad_2
M
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Shia Hazaras pledge support to Taliban rulers, call for more inclusive government
Replies
5
Views
567
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
ghazi52
Stage set for grand meeting of religious scholars, influential figures in Kabul 'for national unity'
Replies
3
Views
465
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom