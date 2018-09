I think its the money value competition. If we Divide Smart phone market in Segments of Prices of 10k. I think smartphone market starts from 15k(phones below 15k is a category of its own and have always been territory of chinese phones since dawn of Qmobile)

The first category of 15k to 25k makes the bulk of market share and thats where samsung really struggles and Brands like Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo literally murder samsung offerings for almost a year or so. Full metal Unibody, Notches, Super slick super fast smartphones are offered by these vendors. Beyond 25k i think samsung offering is competitive enough.

