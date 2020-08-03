Reasons why bhutto is still alive

mostly sindhi media channels are being televised by cable operators in rural sindh. No Sindhi media group is expressly anti-PPP like some Urdu or English TV channels are. Hence bhutto alive. Secondly the number of internet users in Pakistan reaching in millions. However, rural parts of Sindh continue to lack proper internet infrastructure that provides fast network speed. This follows that the density of active social media users in these parts is lesser than urban cities in Pakistan. This is one of the reasons a particular incident or an issue emanating from parts of Sindh outside of urban area doesn’t generate as much attention online. Social media hasn’t been able to challenge traditional powers in rural Sindh. although there is hope that the little buzz will eventually turn into something major. this is one of the major reason bhutto is alive yet. 3rd but not the least because of lack of awareness in rural sindh they cant have proper education. Education in a sense of what is wrong or right. The litercy rate in rural sindh is below 50% but only in karachi arround 75%. Only urdu or english media channels highlights cheating in exam every year in rural sindh. So no proper education of what is wrong or right hence bhutto is still alive. 4th if you have understood that how they pass their exams by cheating so after getting degree majority of them are keen to hold Govt offices and they did it successfully. (Even on "merit" with genuine degree) Therefore bhutto will always alive.