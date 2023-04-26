Reasons why Babar should be retained as Pakistan captain Few will argue that Babar Azam, Pakistan’s batting maestro, has taken the cricketing world by storm with his...

Additionally, as a captain, Babar has shown maturity beyond his years, displaying a calm and composed demeanour on the field that has instilled confidence in his team.He leads by example, setting the standard for the rest of the team. Babar's captaincy skills are a work in progress, but he has shown a willingness to learn and adapt, and there is little doubt that he will continue to grow and evolve as a leader in the years to come.However, as Pakistan prepare for the upcoming World Cup, there are concerns about whether Babar Azam should continue as the captain or if it's time for a change.Let's discuss the five reasons why Babar Azam is the right choice to helm Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup.Babar Azam has an impressive record as a captain in T20Is.He has won 42 out of 70 (65.62% ) matches as captain, which places him second on a list of most wins by a T20I captain. His record as captain in ODIs is also noteworthy, with a win percentage of 64.28% in 21 matches.As a batter, he has a fantastic record in ODIs, averaging nearly 60 in 90+ matches. These stats show that he has the potential to lead Pakistan to glory in the upcoming World Cup.Design: Hussain AfzalDespite his impressive record in limited-overs cricket, Babar Azam has struggled to replicate the same success in Test cricket. However, it’s important to note that he has only captained the team in 18 Tests, and it takes time for a captain to build a strong team. However, it’s unfair to judge his performance as a Test captain solely based on the results of a few matches.As he gains more experience, there’s no reason why he can’t turn things around and lead Pakistan to success in Test cricket as well.Since Babar Azam took over as the captain in 2019, Pakistan have seen significant improvement in their performances in multi-nation tournaments.Before his captaincy, Pakistan had been knocked out in the first round of the previous two World Cups and World T20Is.However, under his leadership, the team has never been knocked out in the group stages or first round of a multi-nation tournament.This is clear indication that Babar Azam has brought stability and consistency, which are crucial for success in major tournaments.• T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals• Asia Cup 2022 final• Tri-Series in New Zealand Winner 🏆🏅• T20 World Cup 2022 finalBabar has made his mark as a top-notch batter in the white-ball formats. In ODI cricket, Babar has scored 1454 runs as captain with an impressive batting average of 76.He broke the record of Indian star Virat Kohli for the quickest 1,000 runs by a captain. Kohli achieved this feat in 17 innings, while Babar managed to do it in just 13 innings.As a skipper, Babar has scored six centuries in ODI cricket, including two against Australia and one each against South Africa, Zimbabwe, England, and West Indies.Babar’s stats in the T20I format are even more impressive.In 71 matches, he has scored 2195 runs with an impressive batting average almost 35 and a strike rate of 129.As a T20I captain, Babar has scored three hundreds, one each against South Africa, England and New Zealand, and 20 fifties. He holds the record for the most fifties and hundreds as a captain for the Pakistani side. He is also the first and only T20I captain to have scored a century in a T20 game.Babar Azam’s highest score in T20I cricket is 122 runs, which he scored against South Africa in 2021 at Centurion.Babar Azam’s outstanding performance as a captain and a batsman has made him one of the most promising players in the world of cricket. His skills, determination, and hard work have earned him a special place in the hearts of cricket fans around the globe.Design: Hussain AfzalBabar Azam has emerged as a unifying force for the Pakistan cricket team, both on and off the field. As captain, he has fostered a culture of unity and togetherness within the squad, which has potentially translated into improved performances on the field.One of the ways in which Babar unites the team is through his own performance. He is a world-class batter, and when he scores runs, it lifts the entire team.Another way in which Babar unites the team is through his leadership style. He leads by example, both in terms of his work ethic and his behavior off the field. He encourages his teammates to take ownership of their roles and responsibilities, and gives them the freedom to express themselves.Babar also places a strong emphasis on team bonding and camaraderie. He encourages players to spend time together off the field, and organises team-building activities such as dinners and outings.It is important to note that Babar Azam’s captaincy has brought stability to the Pakistani cricket team. He has shown a calm and composed approach to leadership, which has earned him the respect of his teammates. He is also a role model for young players and has been instrumental in their development.With important multilateral events, such as Asia Cup, and Word Cup in sight, Pakistan needs a strong and established captain who has authority over the team, and Babar Azam, it seems, ticks all the boxes.