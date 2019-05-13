What's new

Reasons for inflation in pakistan and globally, a serious thread

Inflation and its fix in pakistan

  • IK incompetence? Bring in maryum nawaz

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • Devaluation?should revalue the rupee

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • Inability to print dollars fill in deficit?(we should import a machine)?

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Decreasing inflows (remittences stagnant,exports decrease) from 2013-2018? Should increase exports

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • Lack of productivity? Should increase productivity in rural areas (agriculture)

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • IK incompetence? bring zardari

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
16,275
10
15,967
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Since CPI has consistently been near 10% highest in 10 years, (2008-10 during global economic crisis it was 23%) what are the reasons behind it?


First what is inflation?

In simple terms it is too much demand for an item..demand can either be due to lack of productivity or too lose monetry control(i.e increasing rupee value)


IK incompetence? Since devalution happened in 2018 end inflation should happen before devalution. This is called temporal mismatch where cause happen after the event
Devaluation?
Inability to print dollars fill in deficit?(we should import a machine)?
Decreasing inflows (remittences stagnant,exports decrease) from 2013-2018?
Lack of productivity?


PS

Since overseas pakistan know nothing they cannot vote.

I am going to vote since i am in pakistn technically i am not overseas currently, but anyone not in pakistan dont vote you guys cant vote anyway..suckers..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

A
PM Narendra Modi Interview: ‘Khan Market gang hasn’t created my image, 45 years of tapasya has…
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Andhadhun
A
shazlion
  • Poll
The World Population Reduction Agenda For Dummies
Replies
4
Views
2K
Star Wars
Star Wars
L
Shifting Ground for Vital Resources
Replies
4
Views
894
T90TankGuy
T90TankGuy
Nahraf
Karachi walay and their characteristics
2 3
Replies
32
Views
19K
ice man
I
N
Pakistans Richest Man Defies Terrorism to Expand Bank Empire
Replies
1
Views
11K
Awesome
Awesome

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom