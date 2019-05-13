Reasons for inflation in pakistan and globally, a serious thread

Since CPI has consistently been near 10% highest in 10 years, (2008-10 during global economic crisis it was 23%) what are the reasons behind it?





First what is inflation?



In simple terms it is too much demand for an item..demand can either be due to lack of productivity or too lose monetry control(i.e increasing rupee value)





IK incompetence? Since devalution happened in 2018 end inflation should happen before devalution. This is called temporal mismatch where cause happen after the event

Devaluation?

Inability to print dollars fill in deficit?(we should import a machine)?

Decreasing inflows (remittences stagnant,exports decrease) from 2013-2018?

Lack of productivity?





PS



Since overseas pakistan know nothing they cannot vote.



I am going to vote since i am in pakistn technically i am not overseas currently, but anyone not in pakistan dont vote you guys cant vote anyway..suckers..