Reason world doesn't trust Pakistan for terror

This is the reason World doesn't care about Pakistani efforts for War against terror. Our leaders when are in office says one thing and other thing when out of office. Hypocrites of highest order. When you cant stand up for the people of your allies and friendly countries who died in terrorist attacks then don't be surprised they are not going to stand up for you either.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif
Former Minister of Foreign Affairs
tweeting in favor of taliban

