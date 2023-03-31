Rearrange the forum structure in line with responsibilities.

Property dealing ​ Dairy Farming, ​ Agriculture ​ Fertilizer business ​ Cereal business ​

Dear Gents,Let us arrange information in the correct hierarchy to allow ease of navigation.I suggest that politics section be moved under Pak Army.New sections such as,be opened, as those are pertinent businesses.A new form, calledmust also be opened under a new "" section.Words such as below must permanently banned from this foruma. Responsibilityb. Accountabilityc. Honestyd. Self Respecte. Gracef. Lawg. ConstitutionThanks and best regards.