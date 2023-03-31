What's new

Rearrange the forum structure in line with responsibilities.

Dear Gents,

Let us arrange information in the correct hierarchy to allow ease of navigation.

I suggest that politics section be moved under Pak Army.

New sections such as,

  1. Property dealing
  2. Dairy Farming,
  3. Agriculture
  4. Fertilizer business
  5. Cereal business
be opened, as those are pertinent businesses.

A new form, called My son is dumdum so place him in above businesses must also be opened under a new "Lender" section.

Words such as below must permanently banned from this forum

a. Responsibility
b. Accountability
c. Honesty
d. Self Respect
e. Grace
f. Law
g. Constitution

Thanks and best regards.
 
You could have simply said "Banana Republic "
 

