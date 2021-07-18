realme C21 now 'Made in Bangladesh' Now available in the market at a price of Tk10,990

realme C21 now available in the market at a price of Tk10,990.\realme has recently taken another leap forward by fully manufacturing smartphone locally, branded as ‘Made in Bangladesh’, in their factory located in the country.Operating since February last year, their products are assembled in Bangladesh using the SKD process, but realme C21 is the first realme phone which has been full made in Bangladesh using CKD manufacturing process, said a press release.This is very big leap for realme and also a huge sign of prosperity, as another international brand is having their products fully made in Bangladesh, the release also said.The realme C21 is made through strict quality checks to ensure the best quality of the phone.After over eight months of research and testing, TÜV Rheinland and realme have jointly created the TÜV Rheinland Smartphone High-Reliability Certification.The TUV Rheinland Smartphone High Reliability Certification process includes 23 tests, which mainly consists of ten daily use test scenarios, such as drop, wear, and tear, seven extreme environment test scenarios, including super extreme temperature, extreme humidity, voltage fluctuation, button life, static electricity, air pressure; and six component reliability test scenarios.realme C21 is the first entry-level all-rounder with TUV Rheinland high reliability quality certification. This phone boasts long battery life with 5000mAh massive battery and it supports reverse charging.Powered by Helio G35 12nm Octa-core 64bits Processor, realme C21 features 13MP AI triple camera and instant fingerprint sensor. It has a primary camera that adopts 13MP image sensor with large area, with f/2.2 large aperture that secures enough light and makes your pictures clearer and brighter.In addition, C21 also supports PDAF that makes the focus more rapid and precise.realme C21 is now available in the market at a price of Tk10,990.