Reality of Morbi Bridge Incident | How Modi handled it during Gujarat elections, to protect BJP party fund donor corporates

Morbi Collapse: Police Grill Civic Official on How Repair Contract Went to 'Unqualified' Firm​

Morbi Collapse: Police Grill Civic Official on How Repair Contract Went to 'Unqualified' Firm The police raised questions about the contract between the Morbi municipal authority and the Oreva group, noting that the contract was entered into without any bidding process and contained no specifics on the work to be done.

Gujarat HC Slams Morbi Civic Body for Not Showing Up for Bridge Collapse Hearing​

The police raised questions about the contract between the Morbi municipal authority and the Oreva group, noting that the contract was entered into without any bidding process and contained no specifics on the work to be done.The court asked several questions including who was responsible for certifying that the bridge was fit for usage, and the way in which Ajanta Manufacturing was granted a renovation contract.