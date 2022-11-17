What's new

Reality of Morbi Bridge Incident | How Modi handled it during Gujarat elections, to protect BJP party fund donor corporates

Full Detailed research and analysis by Dhruv Rathee

Reality of mainstream Indian media, how its just reduced to propaganda wing of BJP and allied business(relation of party funds and government contracts - now hidden completely from financial audit due to electoral bonds).

Morbi Collapse: Police Grill Civic Official on How Repair Contract Went to 'Unqualified' Firm​

The police raised questions about the contract between the Morbi municipal authority and the Oreva group, noting that the contract was entered into without any bidding process and contained no specifics on the work to be done.
Morbi Collapse: Police Grill Civic Official on How Repair Contract Went to 'Unqualified' Firm

The police raised questions about the contract between the Morbi municipal authority and the Oreva group, noting that the contract was entered into without any bidding process and contained no specifics on the work to be done.
Gujarat HC Slams Morbi Civic Body for Not Showing Up for Bridge Collapse Hearing​

The court asked several questions including who was responsible for certifying that the bridge was fit for usage, and the way in which Ajanta Manufacturing was granted a renovation contract.
Full Detailed research and analysis by Dhruv Rathee

Reality of mainstream Indian media, how its just reduced to propaganda wing of BJP and allied business(relation of party funds and government contracts - now hidden completely from financial audit due to electoral bonds).

thewire.in

thewire.in

Dhruv Rathee is a known Modi and BJP baiter man. Uski youtube dukan uspe chalti hai. Don't tell me you consume his tripe as serious investigative journalism.
 
So, what do you suggest Republic TV or Zee News ?
I'm afraid you are being pigeon-holily snarky unnecessarily now. Dhruv is a lightweight. Simple. This is not an ideological tilt thing but an age-group mental level thing. And that you chose him as a source speaks to both of these for you. On the internet you are what you push. There are enough and more Modi baiters with a lot more intellectual heft. Ravish Kumar. Sakshi Joshi. Punya Prasun Vajpayee. Abhisar Sharma. Abhishek Upmanyu. And one of my old favourites, sadly no more, Surendra Sharma ji.
 

