It seems that the winds of change are blowing into Pakistan, fresh from other parts of South and South East Asia., while Malaysia, once the top trading and investment destination for China is reassessing the relationship.Burdened with severe debt and spooked by public resistance, various leaders are now looking for ways to stem the tide. Chinese investment is still welcome, but the strings attached are going to be carefully assessed.This also seems to be the trend of thinking in Pakistan.None of this would have made him in the least popular either with the Pakistan Army or its Chinese counterparts in Beijing.The lack of transparency in CPEC deals was again on the front pages, but from an unlikely source., given that the last time he came calling, it was the Punjab chief minister who welcomed him. However, what raised eyebrows were his comments at a meeting with the top brass of both sides.Among these 'third countries' are likely to be Saudi Arabia, whose Information Minister Dr Awad Bin Saleh bin Awad came calling, and to whom Imran promptly appealed to for investment. Russia's then acting ambassador Vladimir Berezyuk has already expressed eagerness to buy into CPEC projects. Beijing has followed this practice of involving other countries in sustaining a port project, with the Colombo Port being the most recent example. While Sri Lanka does attract investment, the possibility of investment in Pakistan — arguably the lowest investment destination in years, is another thing altogether.among others.but there is little doubt that people with an understanding of big business are having second thoughts.and even major business channels have not focussed on the CPEC. A groundswell of disenchantment on CPEC therefore has yet to arise, but is likely as Pakistani businessmen start digging in their heels.Imran could not but be aware that having come to power on a "socialistic platform", he has to deliver on his promises for development to seep down to the people. While his admiration for China has been evident in several of his media interactions, he is astute enough to understand that Chinese projects need to be turned towards actual development rather than enriching Chinese corporations. An instance in this regard is Gwadar.Alongside, budget documents show that the so called 'development' projects slated for the province are proceeding at a snail's pace, and with meagre funding.The present government in Pakistan has committed itself to "re-arrange" some of the CPEC funding towards social sector schemes in health, education and training."Realigning the goals of CPEC, Pakistan has introduced new targets of socioeconomic and regional development under this unprecedented mega project,” said the Planning Commission in an official statement. That's not going to be something the Chinese will like.The 'donate for dams' initiative has led to the Pakistan army handing over a cheque for a billion rupees, while overseas Pakistanis seem to be rallying behind the cause. So far it seems the call has generated around PKR two billion (around Rs 117 crore) for the Diamer and Bhasha dams that have project costs of upwards of PKR 1400 billion (around Rs 82,300 crore).He was seen to be exulting on Twitter that government-held urban land alone was worth more than PKR 300 billion (around Rs 17,600 crore). All this has raised the ire of economists who see crowdsourcing as a poor way of building infrastructure and paying off debts.Praiseworthy attempts to get key economists to guide the country into a more sustainable era has come up against the usual forces that previous governments had to deal with and usually succumbed to.What she did not say, was that if they did, they would come up against a certain Xi Jinping.