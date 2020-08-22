Reality-check: In 2019, Modi declares India open-defecation free, In 2020, FM says govt committed to ODF India

Chakar The Great
The Modi government has been famous for its lies, jumlas, propaganda and false claims. Adding another feather in the cap, comes one more contradiction in what the government and its ministers including the prime minister says.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech allocated over ₹12000 crores for Swachh Bharat Mission and went on to say that government is committed towards ‘Open Defecation Free’ (ODF) India.
Whereas, On October 2, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already declared the country open-defecation free!
“Today, villages in rural India have declared themselves open defecation free,” Modi had said.
Here is what PM Modi had said on October 2, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “Today, villages in rural India have declared themselves open defecation free,” adding that it showed the strength of voluntary participation.
“Five years ago, when I had called for Swachchagraha from the ramparts of Lal Quila, we only had belief in people and the immortal message of Bapu,” Modi said. “Bapu used to say that bring in the change in yourself that you want to see in the world and we all picked up the broom and started with that mantra,” he added.
“Once, one used to hesitate to talk about a toilet, but now toilet has become an important part of thought in the country,” Modi said, adding that the world has marvelled at the feat India has achieved. The world is felicitating India for constructing more than 11 crore toilets in 60 months helping more than 60 crore people to use toilets.” Expressing satisfaction over the achievements so far, the PM said that while people have been encouraged to use toilets, now this habit needs to be made permanent and include those left behind. The event was attended by 10,000 sarpanches from Gujarat and another 10,000 from other states, apart from representatives of Nigeria, Indonesia and Mali, heads of several foreign missions
Here is what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 1, 2020 during her Budget speech:
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that the government has allocated ₹12,300 crores for Swachh Bharat Mission while presenting the Union Budget for the year 2020-21, according to an official press release.
"Now more needs to be done towards liquid and greywater management. The focus would also be on solid waste collection, source segregation, and processing. Total allocation for Swachh Bharat Mission is ₹12,300 crore in 2020-21," informed the Minister.
She further added that the government is committed to making India Open Defecation Free (ODF) plus in order to sustain ODF behaviour and to ensure that no one is left behind.
The Minister also informed that ₹3.60 lakh crore has been approved for Jal Jeevan Mission which is aimed at providing piped water supply to all households
