Reality-check: In 2019, Modi declares India open-defecation free, In 2020, FM says govt committed to ODF India

Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

1598113006642.png


The Modi government has been famous for its lies, jumlas, propaganda and false claims. Adding another feather in the cap, comes one more contradiction in what the government and its ministers including the prime minister says.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech allocated over ₹12000 crores for Swachh Bharat Mission and went on to say that government is committed towards ‘Open Defecation Free’ (ODF) India.
Whereas, On October 2, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already declared the country open-defecation free!

“Today, villages in rural India have declared themselves open defecation free,” Modi had said.

Here is what PM Modi had said on October 2, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “Today, villages in rural India have declared themselves open defecation free,” adding that it showed the strength of voluntary participation.
“Five years ago, when I had called for Swachchagraha from the ramparts of Lal Quila, we only had belief in people and the immortal message of Bapu,” Modi said. “Bapu used to say that bring in the change in yourself that you want to see in the world and we all picked up the broom and started with that mantra,” he added.
“Once, one used to hesitate to talk about a toilet, but now toilet has become an important part of thought in the country,” Modi said, adding that the world has marvelled at the feat India has achieved. The world is felicitating India for constructing more than 11 crore toilets in 60 months helping more than 60 crore people to use toilets.” Expressing satisfaction over the achievements so far, the PM said that while people have been encouraged to use toilets, now this habit needs to be made permanent and include those left behind. The event was attended by 10,000 sarpanches from Gujarat and another 10,000 from other states, apart from representatives of Nigeria, Indonesia and Mali, heads of several foreign missions

Here is what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 1, 2020 during her Budget speech:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that the government has allocated ₹12,300 crores for Swachh Bharat Mission while presenting the Union Budget for the year 2020-21, according to an official press release.
"Now more needs to be done towards liquid and greywater management. The focus would also be on solid waste collection, source segregation, and processing. Total allocation for Swachh Bharat Mission is ₹12,300 crore in 2020-21," informed the Minister.
She further added that the government is committed to making India Open Defecation Free (ODF) plus in order to sustain ODF behaviour and to ensure that no one is left behind.
The Minister also informed that ₹3.60 lakh crore has been approved for Jal Jeevan Mission which is aimed at providing piped water supply to all households



faithfulguy

faithfulguy

It’s not that Indians won’t use toilets.Its that India had toilets 4000 years ago and sees using toilets as ancient practices. So Indians refused to use them.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Toilets are big thing in India it makes and breaks relationships, marriages.


1598115620376.png
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

In 2020, India is committed to keeping ODF status and reaching ODF plus status.

"She further added that the government is committed to making India Open Defecation Free (ODF) plus in order to sustain ODF behaviour and to ensure that no one is left behind."
 
faithfulguy

faithfulguy

You can take the girl out of the trailer park. But you cannot take the trailer park out of the girl
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Protest_again said:
In 2020, India is committed to keeping ODF status and reaching ODF plus status.

"She further added that the government is committed to making India Open Defecation Free (ODF) plus in order to sustain ODF behaviour and to ensure that no one is left behind."
Congrats!! The words are interesting.

 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

Protest_again said:
In 2020, India is committed to keeping ODF status and reaching ODF plus status.

"She further added that the government is committed to making India Open Defecation Free (ODF) plus in order to sustain ODF behaviour and to ensure that no one is left behind."
Please change your avatar name from "protest against" to "struggling with English again".
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

masterchief_mirza said:
Please change your avatar name from "protest against" to "struggling with English again".
You don't need to worry about my english.

just read this.

"She further added that the government is committed to making India Open Defecation Free (ODF) plus in order to sustain ODF behaviour and to ensure that no one is left behind."
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

Protest_again said:
You don't need to worry about my english.

just read this.

"She further added that the government is committed to making India Open Defecation Free (ODF) plus in order to sustain ODF behaviour and to ensure that no one is left behind."
YessSs.... Sooooooo.... Is "someone left behind" or not?
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

To leave behind - phrasal verb. If someone is left behind, they are still defecating openly. If India needs to ensure nobody is left behind, India can only do such a thing on condition that someone is actually left behind. Notice that the conditional form is not used, I.e. the minister wasn't reported to have said "India needs to ensure nobody WOULD ever be left behind again" or some similar construction.
 
