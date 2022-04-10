Reality check for my Commrades over NCV and PM Imran Khan

A very harsh reality check here.The sad demise of Imran Khan Have saved Pakistani Public from Tests they are unable to bear.Thats sad reality. Be glad status quo is maintained. Our Public is not ready for any change.They can not sustain sanctions , They cannot Execute a self dependence drive for Industrialisation , Agricultural reforms and modernization , Institutional reforms etc.Our 99% system is based on "Taaluq Wasta" and its a socially praised norm to have many contacts in all fields to get your work done.Our nation is unable to even comprehend a system where a public sector employee have to do his job equally efficiently for anyone he is serving and "Taaluq Wasta" is for personal life only to enjoy together on Holodays. Not preferring your friends family in line of your duty. Where health and basic education is our right and not a favor by government.To become independent we have to transform our industry from a low value unskilled labor intensive production and raw material exports toward a more technical highly advanced high value output goods with more margin that can be sold to whole world. Our Businessman is not capable to transform our industry. Hence we will always be dependent on EU and USA for our cheap exports with MFN status. If they refuse to buy our raddi products like Textile leather etc we are done.Neither can we even market our cheap products like Bangladeshis to whole world.Our Beureucracy is not even effective to form even functional institute. They reside in colonial era mindset that they are "Saahibs" and Public is "Riayaa".I will not even comment about state of affairs of Army to get into any trouble or to be branded as traitor by my brothers and sisters.Our productivity and efficiency is abysmal in every sector..The level at which our public is now. its a blessing a reformer like Imran Khan is gone.And at the end always remember this wisdom. Winds of change are not one directional. One it starts to blow you never know where it will lead your boat, to shore or to bottom of the sea. No matter what politically correct history we are taught. In 1971 when The 60% population part of Pakistan rose for their rightfull share in Power , Our establishment fought to death literally preferred to broke our Country instead of Handing the power to a civilian Head of state and step back.They will do it again. They will sacrifice our country rather then give its reins to Public.The way Bengalis took to streets and took arms to defend their leader in 1971 , We Pakistanis will never step out for our leader. we will leave Imran Khan in the middle to be shot or hanged just like we left Zulfiqar Ali bhutto.We cant loose our country at any cost. Dont dream big. Be realistic and look around the what kind of Society , Economy and people we are. This is the best we have for what we are.Allah Hafiz For our beloved homeland and our dreams. We thought we had a chance after 2018. But this is the truthPakistan Zindabad Paindabad.