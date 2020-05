Comparing China's And India's Pharmaceutical Manufacturing ​

The study revealed some interesting results, such as similarities and differences regarding their capabilities, capacities, market sizes, cost structures, strengths, and shortcomings. The research also indicated future development potentials, as well as the strategies of multinational companies in these two countries. This article summarizes our results.

However, India has its advantages, too. It has a better infrastructure in information technology (IT) than China, which is significant since IT skills play an important role in data management, bioinformatics, and clinical trials.



The business philosophy and operating culture in most Indian companies are closer to Western traditions than their Chinese counterparts. This makes Indian companies easier to negotiate and reach business deals with their Western partners.