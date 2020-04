This forum seems to be bursting at the seams with all sorts of allegations being leveled against non Muslim Indians, Hindus in particular, about the 'fascist' takeover of our government by 'far right' 'genocidal' maniacs in the form of the BJP, led by a 'mass murderer' in the form of PM Modi and how the Muslims of India are being marched off to the ovens or something... all much common themes if one browses around here a bit.



It's pretty easy to understand where such vitriol comes from given the complicated history of India, spl when it comes from our western neighbours but as an Indian who has lived in India most of his life, and keeps a keen eye on the political goings on here, I see no evidence of such a thing in the works.



Nobody is looking for any sort of 'final solution' here as far as I can tell.



Are there problems ? Sure, plenty.



Are Indian Muslims at any risk of being rounded up and disposed off wholesale, being denied their statehood or rights as citizens ? Hell no !



Just looking to get an idea of what people who actually believe in the 'fascist genocidal Hindus' narrative fear will happen, and maybe a timeline too.. how far are we from the peak, what happens when we get there.. etc

