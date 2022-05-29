What's new

Real 'Yahoodi Agents are Exposed' in Pakistan. 'Great change': Israeli president says received delegation of Pakistani expats

Time is exposing the true face of 'Yahoodi' Agents. Foreign conspiracy and intervention in Pakistan for regime change are exposed. This conspiracy will not only for the mentioned agenda - seems to big change for Pakistan's downsizing to 'proper' in respect to China & Russian containment and for a future 'Yes man' to India.

Thanks to corrupt 'Yahoodi Agents' in government and their efforts to prove Pakistan 'BEGGARS CAN'T BE CHOOSERS'.

'Great change': Israeli president says received delegation of Pakistani expats

Dawn.com Published May 29, 2022 - Updated 11 minutes ago




Israel President Isaac Herzog gives a special address at the World Economic Forum annual meeting, — Screenshot courtesy: WEF website

Israel President Isaac Herzog gives a special address at the World Economic Forum annual meeting, — Screenshot courtesy: WEF website
Israel President Isaac Herzog has said that he recently received a delegation of Pakistani-Americans, calling it an "amazing experience" and referring to it as an example that showed him "great change" vis-a-vis Israel's ties with the Muslim world.
Herzog delivered these remarks during a special address at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting on May 26 in Davos, Switzerland, while talking about the Abraham Accords — a deal brokered by the United States in 2020 which saw normalisation of relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.
"The Abraham Accords are giving a lot of yield. How would you see this for enlarging the scope of cooperation?" asked WEF President Børge Brende.
"I'll tell you, you know, we are seeing it in all levels of life. Not speaking about just mere visits. We are seeing interest on all economic, scientific, innovation levels but I will tell you more about the personal feelings," the president replied.
Herzog said that he had received two delegations last week which showed "the great change".
"One was a delegation of young opinion-makers from Morocco who have aligned on Facebook with an Israeli [group]. They both came and sat with us for an hour and it was just amazing to listen to the experience of breaking barriers and moving forward and intertwining with each other," he said.
The next day, Herzog said, he received a delegation of Pakistani expats who lived in the US "together with other members of other countries in their region".
"And I must say this was an amazing experience. We haven't had a group of Pakistani leaders in Israel in such scope. And that all stems from the Abraham Accords, meaning Jews and Muslims can dwell together in the region [...]."
Although Herzog did not mention details about the Pakistanis he met, Sharaka — an Israeli non-government organisation (NGO) — had organised a visit of a Pakistan-American delegation to "promote peace in the Middle East".


Dawn.com has reached out to the Foreign Office and the government spokesperson for a comment on the development.
Pakistan does not recognise Israel and, therefore, doesn’t have diplomatic relations with it. Pakistan has been a staunch supporter of demands for a Palestinian state. After the Abraham accords, Pakistan had made clear that it cannot recognise Israel until a "just settlement of the Palestinian issue" is found.
"For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with relevant United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State," the Foreign Office had said at the time.
However, the two countries have long maintained undeclared contacts at a lower level and the only known interaction took place on Sept 1, 2005, between the then foreign minister Khurshid Kasuri and his Israeli counterpart Silvan Shalom.
Meanwhile, PTI leader Shireen Mazari construed the Israeli leader's comments as "another commitment made to US under regime change conspiracy by imported government and other co-conspirators fulfilled!"
"Shameful subservience!" she said on Twitter.


PTI's Imran Ismail, meanwhile, said that all those who had called party chairman Imran Khan a "Jewish agent" their entire lives were now proven to be "certified Jewish agents and slaves".
The pride of the nation is being auctioned off due to this shameful slavery, he said.


Time is exposing the true face of 'Yahoodi' Agents. Foreign conspiracy and intervention in Pakistan for regime change are exposed. This conspiracy will not only for the mentioned agenda - seems to big change for Pakistan's downsizing to 'proper' in respect to China & Russian containment and for a future 'Yes man' to India.

Thanks to corrupt 'Yahoodi Agents' in government and their efforts to prove Pakistan 'BEGGARS CAN'T BE CHOOSERS'.

'Great change': Israeli president says received delegation of Pakistani expats

Dawn.com Published May 29, 2022 - Updated 11 minutes ago




Israel President Isaac Herzog gives a special address at the World Economic Forum annual meeting, — Screenshot courtesy: WEF website

Israel President Isaac Herzog gives a special address at the World Economic Forum annual meeting, — Screenshot courtesy: WEF website
Israel President Isaac Herzog has said that he recently received a delegation of Pakistani-Americans, calling it an "amazing experience" and referring to it as an example that showed him "great change" vis-a-vis Israel's ties with the Muslim world.
Herzog delivered these remarks during a special address at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting on May 26 in Davos, Switzerland, while talking about the Abraham Accords — a deal brokered by the United States in 2020 which saw normalisation of relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.
"The Abraham Accords are giving a lot of yield. How would you see this for enlarging the scope of cooperation?" asked WEF President Børge Brende.
"I'll tell you, you know, we are seeing it in all levels of life. Not speaking about just mere visits. We are seeing interest on all economic, scientific, innovation levels but I will tell you more about the personal feelings," the president replied.
Herzog said that he had received two delegations last week which showed "the great change".
"One was a delegation of young opinion-makers from Morocco who have aligned on Facebook with an Israeli [group]. They both came and sat with us for an hour and it was just amazing to listen to the experience of breaking barriers and moving forward and intertwining with each other," he said.
The next day, Herzog said, he received a delegation of Pakistani expats who lived in the US "together with other members of other countries in their region".
"And I must say this was an amazing experience. We haven't had a group of Pakistani leaders in Israel in such scope. And that all stems from the Abraham Accords, meaning Jews and Muslims can dwell together in the region [...]."
Although Herzog did not mention details about the Pakistanis he met, Sharaka — an Israeli non-government organisation (NGO) — had organised a visit of a Pakistan-American delegation to "promote peace in the Middle East".


Dawn.com has reached out to the Foreign Office and the government spokesperson for a comment on the development.
Pakistan does not recognise Israel and, therefore, doesn’t have diplomatic relations with it. Pakistan has been a staunch supporter of demands for a Palestinian state. After the Abraham accords, Pakistan had made clear that it cannot recognise Israel until a "just settlement of the Palestinian issue" is found.
"For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with relevant United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State," the Foreign Office had said at the time.
However, the two countries have long maintained undeclared contacts at a lower level and the only known interaction took place on Sept 1, 2005, between the then foreign minister Khurshid Kasuri and his Israeli counterpart Silvan Shalom.
Meanwhile, PTI leader Shireen Mazari construed the Israeli leader's comments as "another commitment made to US under regime change conspiracy by imported government and other co-conspirators fulfilled!"
"Shameful subservience!" she said on Twitter.


PTI's Imran Ismail, meanwhile, said that all those who had called party chairman Imran Khan a "Jewish agent" their entire lives were now proven to be "certified Jewish agents and slaves".
The pride of the nation is being auctioned off due to this shameful slavery, he said.


Just like how the Palestinians and Arabs have good relations with india, IF it benefits Pakistan and Pakistani interests then we should have good relations with Israel. NOTHING wrong with that.
 
Just like how the Palestinians and Arabs have good relations with india, IF it benefits Pakistan and Pakistani interests then we should have good relations with Israel. NOTHING wrong with that.
Your opinion.

Your logic presses towards, forgetting Kashmir and befriending India.

I don't buy it and feel it is not 'NOTHING wrong' but 'TOTALLY WRONG'.
 
Your opinion.

Your logic presses towards, forgetting Kashmir and befriending India.

I don't buy it and feel it is not 'NOTHING wrong' but 'TOTALLY WRONG'.
Kashmir can NEVER be forgotten as it is our issue and india will be Pakistan's enemy for the rest of eternity. Palestinians think of Pakistanis as less than sh*t. Which is why they worship modi:

1608549966149.png



If it suits the arabs/Palestinians to have relations with india then it should be okay if Pakistan decides to have good relations with Israel IF it benefits Pakistan and Pakistani interests.
 
I don't care, some people feel passionately about it, I respect that
But not me- it's a non issue from Pak presepctive
It is a non-issue. Just like the Arabs and Palestinians can have good relations with india as it suits their interests so can Pakistan have good relations with Israel if it suits our interests.
 
A grand conspiracy against Pakistan, with many tentacles, is under way, under leadership of Bajwa & Co.
 
Kashmir can NEVER be forgotten as it is our issue and india will be Pakistan's enemy for the rest of eternity. Palestinians think of Pakistanis as less than sh*t. Which is why they worship modi:

View attachment 848915


If it suits the arabs/Palestinians to have relations with india then it should be okay if Pakistan decides to have good relations with Israel IF it benefits Pakistan and Pakistani interests.
Sorry, reciprocating any wrong policy/gesture is not what ISLAM guides us.
JEWS will never be friends of Muslims and will back-stab whenever they will get the chance, same as they did with our Prophet MOHAMMED (PBUH).

If you are happy with them, your way not mine.
 

