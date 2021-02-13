What's new

Real K2 climbing video

SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
4,499
-4
6,982
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
For those who don't know why K2 is called a killer mountain. Few hundred feet short of mount everest it's actually far steeper and difficult to climb than mount everest. There is a saying if you want to brag infront of your family climb mount everest ,if infront of a professional mountaineer climb K2. Just two climbers died live in the making of this video.
I even needed supplemental oxygen to watch this video :lol:

 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
57,914
9
47,446
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
More people have been to the moon than the K2 summit.

They used to sell its namesake cigarettes, those required some manly lungs as well.

K2 ka Pakistan is a very misunderstood slogan.
 
