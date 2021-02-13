Real K2 climbing video

SecularNationalist
For those who don't know why K2 is called a killer mountain. Few hundred feet short of mount everest it's actually far steeper and difficult to climb than mount everest. There is a saying if you want to brag infront of your family climb mount everest ,if infront of a professional mountaineer climb K2. Just two climbers died live in the making of this video.
I even needed supplemental oxygen to watch this video
