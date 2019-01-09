What's new

Real Issues by Dr. Farrukh Saleem

S

Silverblaze

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2012
2,369
3
2,943
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Real issues

Non-issue number 1: Will the MNAs, MPAs and senators belonging to the PPP tender their resignations? Non-issue number 2: Will the PDM undertake a ‘long march’ towards Islamabad? Non-issue number 3: Will the PDM stay united?
Real issue number 1: In about two years, the price of flour has gone up from Rs35 per kg to Rs70 per kg. To be certain, a hundred percent increase in the price of flour over a two-year period has never ever happened in our 73-year economic history. This 100 percent rise cannot be termed ‘inflation’. This is either gross supply-chain mismanagement or corruption or both.
For the record, each Pakistani on average consumes 115 kg of flour per year for a total of 26 million tons. Collectively, 220 million Pakistanis used to buy their flour requirement for Rs850 billion but this year they had to cough out Rs1,800 billion. The real issue is: Where did the additional Rs950 billion go? The real issue is: Who made Rs950 billion? The real question is: Has anyone been arrested?
Real issue number 2: In about two years, the price of sugar has gone up from Rs55 per kg to Rs90 per kg. To be certain, a 60 percent increase in the price of sugar over a two-year period has never ever happened in our 73-year economic history. This 60 percent rise cannot be termed ‘inflation’. This is either gross supply-chain mismanagement or corruption or both.
For the record, each Pakistani on average consumes 25 kg of sugar per year for a total of 5.6 million tons. Collectively, 220 million Pakistanis used to buy their sugar requirement for Rs300 billion but this year they had to cough out Rs500 billion. The real issue is: Where did the additional Rs200 billion go? The real issue is: Who made Rs200 billion? The real question is: Has anyone been arrested?
Real issue number 3: In about two years, the price of electricity (inclusive of all taxes) has gone up from Rs11 per unit to Rs25 per unit. To be certain, such a massive increase has never ever happened in our 73-year economic history. To be fair, PPAs (power purchase agreements) were signed by the PML-N government and the PTI government cannot be held responsible for the exorbitantly high price contracted. But, the circular debt has gone from Rs1,100 billion in August 2018 to Rs2,400 billion and around Rs250 billion worth of electricity is still being stolen. No reforms whatsoever.
Real issue number 4: Public Sector Enterprises continue to be a burden – Rs1,800 billion a year, every year. Real issue number 5: A couple of billion dollars worth of natural gas is stolen a year, every year. Real issue number 6: PASSCO loses a hundred billion a year, every year. Real issue number 7: Public debt is rising faster than ever before. Real issue number 8: Per capita income is declining like never before.
The opposition’s only goal is: to bring down the PTI government. Lo and behold, the PTI government’s only goal is: to crush the opposition. The real goal – both for the government and the opposition – should be unconditional political reconciliation in order to solve Pakistan’s real issues. At this point in time, the mother of all issues is: Where will Pakistan be in two and a half years if the PTI fails to mend its ways and correct its course?

The writer is a columnist based in Islamabad.
Email: farrukh15@hotmail.com Twitter: @saleemfarrukh

www.thenews.com.pk

Real issues

Non-issue number 1: Will the MNAs, MPAs and senators belonging to the PPP tender their resignations? Non-issue number 2: Will the PDM undertake a ‘long march’ towards Islamabad?...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

BANNED
Aug 19, 2014
14,838
8
23,046
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Silverblaze said:
Real issues

Non-issue number 1: Will the MNAs, MPAs and senators belonging to the PPP tender their resignations? Non-issue number 2: Will the PDM undertake a ‘long march’ towards Islamabad? Non-issue number 3: Will the PDM stay united?
Real issue number 1: In about two years, the price of flour has gone up from Rs35 per kg to Rs70 per kg. To be certain, a hundred percent increase in the price of flour over a two-year period has never ever happened in our 73-year economic history. This 100 percent rise cannot be termed ‘inflation’. This is either gross supply-chain mismanagement or corruption or both.
For the record, each Pakistani on average consumes 115 kg of flour per year for a total of 26 million tons. Collectively, 220 million Pakistanis used to buy their flour requirement for Rs850 billion but this year they had to cough out Rs1,800 billion. The real issue is: Where did the additional Rs950 billion go? The real issue is: Who made Rs950 billion? The real question is: Has anyone been arrested?
Real issue number 2: In about two years, the price of sugar has gone up from Rs55 per kg to Rs90 per kg. To be certain, a 60 percent increase in the price of sugar over a two-year period has never ever happened in our 73-year economic history. This 60 percent rise cannot be termed ‘inflation’. This is either gross supply-chain mismanagement or corruption or both.
For the record, each Pakistani on average consumes 25 kg of sugar per year for a total of 5.6 million tons. Collectively, 220 million Pakistanis used to buy their sugar requirement for Rs300 billion but this year they had to cough out Rs500 billion. The real issue is: Where did the additional Rs200 billion go? The real issue is: Who made Rs200 billion? The real question is: Has anyone been arrested?
Real issue number 3: In about two years, the price of electricity (inclusive of all taxes) has gone up from Rs11 per unit to Rs25 per unit. To be certain, such a massive increase has never ever happened in our 73-year economic history. To be fair, PPAs (power purchase agreements) were signed by the PML-N government and the PTI government cannot be held responsible for the exorbitantly high price contracted. But, the circular debt has gone from Rs1,100 billion in August 2018 to Rs2,400 billion and around Rs250 billion worth of electricity is still being stolen. No reforms whatsoever.
Real issue number 4: Public Sector Enterprises continue to be a burden – Rs1,800 billion a year, every year. Real issue number 5: A couple of billion dollars worth of natural gas is stolen a year, every year. Real issue number 6: PASSCO loses a hundred billion a year, every year. Real issue number 7: Public debt is rising faster than ever before. Real issue number 8: Per capita income is declining like never before.
The opposition’s only goal is: to bring down the PTI government. Lo and behold, the PTI government’s only goal is: to crush the opposition. The real goal – both for the government and the opposition – should be unconditional political reconciliation in order to solve Pakistan’s real issues. At this point in time, the mother of all issues is: Where will Pakistan be in two and a half years if the PTI fails to mend its ways and correct its course?

The writer is a columnist based in Islamabad.
Email: farrukh15@hotmail.com Twitter: @saleemfarrukh

www.thenews.com.pk

Real issues

Non-issue number 1: Will the MNAs, MPAs and senators belonging to the PPP tender their resignations? Non-issue number 2: Will the PDM undertake a ‘long march’ towards Islamabad?...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
Click to expand...
Inflation is not the real issue. It is the natural consequence of import led economy by absconder Ishaq Dollar
F54022A9-B86D-4B05-A5EA-CB7A5132F7B5.jpeg
3C2C4277-E52F-407A-9584-1B6128F48E75.jpeg
A4BC651A-D69F-468B-8E4D-8A0B05FF21AA.jpeg
0FA211A0-26A6-4F39-BB14-1168A0C670B0.jpeg
AAF3277F-B7E1-41C6-847E-61AE754AB319.jpeg
FCA4AD04-D76D-4BAB-8251-CF38B17D2854.png
6DF5DBE4-D1F6-4CA5-A1BA-37FBE0E735AD.jpeg
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
2,584
5
2,723
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Silverblaze said:
Real issues

Non-issue number 1: Will the MNAs, MPAs and senators belonging to the PPP tender their resignations? Non-issue number 2: Will the PDM undertake a ‘long march’ towards Islamabad? Non-issue number 3: Will the PDM stay united?
Real issue number 1: In about two years, the price of flour has gone up from Rs35 per kg to Rs70 per kg. To be certain, a hundred percent increase in the price of flour over a two-year period has never ever happened in our 73-year economic history. This 100 percent rise cannot be termed ‘inflation’. This is either gross supply-chain mismanagement or corruption or both.
For the record, each Pakistani on average consumes 115 kg of flour per year for a total of 26 million tons. Collectively, 220 million Pakistanis used to buy their flour requirement for Rs850 billion but this year they had to cough out Rs1,800 billion. The real issue is: Where did the additional Rs950 billion go? The real issue is: Who made Rs950 billion? The real question is: Has anyone been arrested?
Real issue number 2: In about two years, the price of sugar has gone up from Rs55 per kg to Rs90 per kg. To be certain, a 60 percent increase in the price of sugar over a two-year period has never ever happened in our 73-year economic history. This 60 percent rise cannot be termed ‘inflation’. This is either gross supply-chain mismanagement or corruption or both.
For the record, each Pakistani on average consumes 25 kg of sugar per year for a total of 5.6 million tons. Collectively, 220 million Pakistanis used to buy their sugar requirement for Rs300 billion but this year they had to cough out Rs500 billion. The real issue is: Where did the additional Rs200 billion go? The real issue is: Who made Rs200 billion? The real question is: Has anyone been arrested?
Real issue number 3: In about two years, the price of electricity (inclusive of all taxes) has gone up from Rs11 per unit to Rs25 per unit. To be certain, such a massive increase has never ever happened in our 73-year economic history. To be fair, PPAs (power purchase agreements) were signed by the PML-N government and the PTI government cannot be held responsible for the exorbitantly high price contracted. But, the circular debt has gone from Rs1,100 billion in August 2018 to Rs2,400 billion and around Rs250 billion worth of electricity is still being stolen. No reforms whatsoever.
Real issue number 4: Public Sector Enterprises continue to be a burden – Rs1,800 billion a year, every year. Real issue number 5: A couple of billion dollars worth of natural gas is stolen a year, every year. Real issue number 6: PASSCO loses a hundred billion a year, every year. Real issue number 7: Public debt is rising faster than ever before. Real issue number 8: Per capita income is declining like never before.
The opposition’s only goal is: to bring down the PTI government. Lo and behold, the PTI government’s only goal is: to crush the opposition. The real goal – both for the government and the opposition – should be unconditional political reconciliation in order to solve Pakistan’s real issues. At this point in time, the mother of all issues is: Where will Pakistan be in two and a half years if the PTI fails to mend its ways and correct its course?

The writer is a columnist based in Islamabad.
Email: farrukh15@hotmail.com Twitter: @saleemfarrukh

www.thenews.com.pk

Real issues

Non-issue number 1: Will the MNAs, MPAs and senators belonging to the PPP tender their resignations? Non-issue number 2: Will the PDM undertake a ‘long march’ towards Islamabad?...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
Click to expand...
Isnt this the same guy who showed loans in Rs just to potray that Khan took more loans than PMLN ?
Silverblaze said:
Real issues

Non-issue number 1: Will the MNAs, MPAs and senators belonging to the PPP tender their resignations? Non-issue number 2: Will the PDM undertake a ‘long march’ towards Islamabad? Non-issue number 3: Will the PDM stay united?
Real issue number 1: In about two years, the price of flour has gone up from Rs35 per kg to Rs70 per kg. To be certain, a hundred percent increase in the price of flour over a two-year period has never ever happened in our 73-year economic history. This 100 percent rise cannot be termed ‘inflation’. This is either gross supply-chain mismanagement or corruption or both.
For the record, each Pakistani on average consumes 115 kg of flour per year for a total of 26 million tons. Collectively, 220 million Pakistanis used to buy their flour requirement for Rs850 billion but this year they had to cough out Rs1,800 billion. The real issue is: Where did the additional Rs950 billion go? The real issue is: Who made Rs950 billion? The real question is: Has anyone been arrested?
Real issue number 2: In about two years, the price of sugar has gone up from Rs55 per kg to Rs90 per kg. To be certain, a 60 percent increase in the price of sugar over a two-year period has never ever happened in our 73-year economic history. This 60 percent rise cannot be termed ‘inflation’. This is either gross supply-chain mismanagement or corruption or both.
For the record, each Pakistani on average consumes 25 kg of sugar per year for a total of 5.6 million tons. Collectively, 220 million Pakistanis used to buy their sugar requirement for Rs300 billion but this year they had to cough out Rs500 billion. The real issue is: Where did the additional Rs200 billion go? The real issue is: Who made Rs200 billion? The real question is: Has anyone been arrested?
Real issue number 3: In about two years, the price of electricity (inclusive of all taxes) has gone up from Rs11 per unit to Rs25 per unit. To be certain, such a massive increase has never ever happened in our 73-year economic history. To be fair, PPAs (power purchase agreements) were signed by the PML-N government and the PTI government cannot be held responsible for the exorbitantly high price contracted. But, the circular debt has gone from Rs1,100 billion in August 2018 to Rs2,400 billion and around Rs250 billion worth of electricity is still being stolen. No reforms whatsoever.
Real issue number 4: Public Sector Enterprises continue to be a burden – Rs1,800 billion a year, every year. Real issue number 5: A couple of billion dollars worth of natural gas is stolen a year, every year. Real issue number 6: PASSCO loses a hundred billion a year, every year. Real issue number 7: Public debt is rising faster than ever before. Real issue number 8: Per capita income is declining like never before.
The opposition’s only goal is: to bring down the PTI government. Lo and behold, the PTI government’s only goal is: to crush the opposition. The real goal – both for the government and the opposition – should be unconditional political reconciliation in order to solve Pakistan’s real issues. At this point in time, the mother of all issues is: Where will Pakistan be in two and a half years if the PTI fails to mend its ways and correct its course?

The writer is a columnist based in Islamabad.
Email: farrukh15@hotmail.com Twitter: @saleemfarrukh

www.thenews.com.pk

Real issues

Non-issue number 1: Will the MNAs, MPAs and senators belonging to the PPP tender their resignations? Non-issue number 2: Will the PDM undertake a ‘long march’ towards Islamabad?...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
Click to expand...
But atleast now we know his email 😉🤣
 
M

Mrc

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 19, 2013
10,024
0
11,674
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
Real issue is rising exports and a positive current account even after paying all loans...

If this continues pakistan will no longer malleable to US West or Middle East pressures as we are witnessing today. Its already non malleable in military terms

Hence every kaffir mushriq munafiq and murtid is out in full force against political stability and pak military on social media 5th gen and terrorism sectors...

Although no body is daring open military intervention
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

BANNED
Aug 19, 2014
14,838
8
23,046
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Mrc said:
Real issue is rising exports and a positive current account even after paying all loans...

If this continues pakistan will no longer malleable to US West or Middle East pressures as we are witnessing today. Its already non malleable in military terms

Hence every kaffir mushriq munafiq and murtid is out in full force against political stability and pak military on social media 5th gen and terrorism sectors...

Although no body is daring open military intervention
Click to expand...
You stay on this path for a few years:
2E9CA61E-BABC-427E-A90C-A3A97A6BB92D.jpeg
FE6B9DFA-AA63-476F-83E1-16A387AC0DA2.jpeg
3DE42C4E-45A5-4D81-8404-5D58BAA97626.jpeg

And you won't be going back to IMF ever again
6F5BAFA7-A686-4A77-9F07-EF46AC6F877B.png
 
S

Silverblaze

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2012
2,369
3
2,943
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
Isnt this the same guy who showed loans in Rs just to potray that Khan took more loans than PMLN ?

But atleast now we know his email 😉🤣
Click to expand...
He was appointed govt spokesman for the economy at one time. Anyways, whether you agree with him or not inflation is breaking the back of common people. It needs to be controlled ASAP.
Mrc said:
Real issue is rising exports and a positive current account even after paying all loans...

If this continues pakistan will no longer malleable to US West or Middle East pressures as we are witnessing today. Its already non malleable in military terms

Hence every kaffir mushriq munafiq and murtid is out in full force against political stability and pak military on social media 5th gen and terrorism sectors...

Although no body is daring open military intervention
Click to expand...
If PTI wants to win again, it needs to control inflation ASAP. People are under severe economic stress. These PPP and PML-N people are taking complete advantage by this.

Pakistan's national food supply lines should be handed over to the army for the time being so at least the food prices can be reduced and smuggling can be stopped.

If PTI fails to deliver, it will be a tragedy as it is the only party left that actually is a national party.
 
Last edited:
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
59,750
5
48,559
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Silverblaze said:
should be unconditional political reconciliation in order to solve Pakistan’s real issues. At this point in time, the mother of all issues is: Where will Pakistan be in two and a half years if the PTI fails to mend its ways and correct its course?
Click to expand...
Pakistan's problems are not political.

What is being referred here as reconciliation amounts to surrender to the status quo and mould ourselves accordingly.

This cannot be allowed to happen.

If this was the motive, PTI would not be needed.
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
2,584
5
2,723
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Silverblaze said:
He was appointed govt spokesman for the economy at one time. Anyways, whether you agree with him or not inflation is breaking the back of common people. It needs to be controlled ASAP.
Click to expand...
Maybe thats why he was kicked out... he is selling his manjan by doing propaganda regarding stats...

And yes inflation needs to be controlled
 
S.Y.A

S.Y.A

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 21, 2008
2,605
2
2,905
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Norwegian said:
You stay on this path for a few years: View attachment 700599 View attachment 700600 View attachment 700601
And you won't be going back to IMF ever again
View attachment 700602
Click to expand...
sir jee all of those things should go hand in hand. high prices of basic necessities will cause people to vote in the corrupt again. also, pti's ministers should focus more on their respective ministries than just being vocal in the media. For example, fawad ch is busy in standing on others' shoulders (taking credit for initiatives and achievements of other ministries, rather than his own), shireen mazari cares more about ali zafar than any other thing. MoIP and EDB are busy appeasing the automotive assemblers mafia etc. etc.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

BANNED
Aug 19, 2014
14,838
8
23,046
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Silverblaze said:
If PTI wants to win again, it needs to control inflation ASAP. People are under severe economic stress.
Click to expand...
Inflation is not caused by this govt. It is happening thanks to Darnomics
8264D7B5-7121-4BC8-BF5D-54AA87118C0A.jpeg
94420A89-73ED-4C73-9062-B27985EDEF24.jpeg
426825C9-E084-4E94-8BFB-AC321B03438E.jpeg
D894898C-E44B-41A3-8409-F467572BF8B0.jpeg
B2777586-FEAD-464A-A49B-23363868FA4D.jpeg
67AA252C-247D-406C-8AC8-9A9642818CF7.png
7808028A-95EC-4231-B7AD-0EE98BC69740.jpeg

Silverblaze said:
Anyways, whether you agree with him or not inflation is breaking the back of common people. It needs to be controlled ASAP.
Click to expand...
You cannot artificially control inflation. It must run its course and correct itself naturally
Silverblaze said:
If PTI fails to deliver, it will be a tragedy as it is the only party left that actually is a national party.
Click to expand...
What's your standard of delivery? There was very low inflation during previous govt. But it was all artificial and temporary
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
And yes inflation needs to be controlled
Click to expand...
No. Inflation happens because of market forces of demand and supply. It must not be controlled
S.Y.A said:
high prices of basic necessities will cause people to vote in the corrupt again.
Click to expand...
Why? Ban the corrupt parties if people wish to vote these parties again
 
Sine Nomine

Sine Nomine

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 19, 2014
10,001
23
12,615
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Norwegian said:
You stay on this path for a few years: View attachment 700599 View attachment 700600 View attachment 700601
And you won't be going back to IMF ever again
View attachment 700602
Click to expand...
Can you teach these graphs to 80% of Pakistani population?
I am sure answer is "NO" PTI Govt isn't something which has happened first in our history,it's just hodge podge of those who were incharge of matters from 2000 to 2013.
Nawaz at best would have been stealing 30% out of 100,those who were getting 70% are still around and for them business is as usual,Khan isn't capable of watcing them.PTI should chalk a strategy for solving these crisis 2023 is yet faraway.
P.S:- Pakistan is poor country increase in food prices can lead up to mass agitation and this would easily push state in chaos.Govt should take this issue seriously even if IK has to become Chief Martial Law Admin.
 
Last edited:
Norwegian

Norwegian

BANNED
Aug 19, 2014
14,838
8
23,046
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Sine Nomine said:
P.S:- Pakistan is poor country increase in food prices can lead up to mass agitation and this would easily push state in chaos.Govt should take this issue seriously even if IK has to become Chief Martial Law Admin.
Click to expand...
How long are you going to delay the real medicine for Pakistan's economic and financial woes. Pakistanis poor or rich must come to their senses that they cannot live on borrowed money for ever. If Imran Khan has to put people in pain to resolve the problem for good then be it. Army and other institutions must help him in this regards. If not Pakistan will go bankrupt after 2023.
Sine Nomine said:
I am sure answer is "NO" PTI Govt isn't something which has happened first in our history,it's just hodge podge of those who were incharge of matters from 2000 to 2013.
Click to expand...
Imran Khan is the first time thing that happened in Pakistan's history.
 
Sine Nomine

Sine Nomine

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 19, 2014
10,001
23
12,615
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Norwegian said:
Imran Khan is the first time thing that happened in Pakistan's history
Click to expand...
It's state a single person won't do anything.

Norwegian said:
How long are you going to delay the real medicine for Pakistan's economic and financial woes. Pakistanis poor or rich must come to their senses that they cannot live on borrowed money for ever. If Imran Khan has to put people in pain to resolve the problem for good then be it. Army and other institutions must help him in this regards. If not Pakistan will go bankrupt after 2023.
Click to expand...
You must understand people have always been in pain.
 
S

Silverblaze

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2012
2,369
3
2,943
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Norwegian said:
Inflation is not caused by this govt. It is happening thanks to Darnomics

You cannot artificially control inflation. It must run its course and correct itself naturally

What's your standard of delivery? There was very low inflation during previous govt. But it was all artificial and temporary

No. Inflation happens because of market forces of demand and supply. It must not be controlled
Click to expand...
Wheat crisis, Sugar crisis, cng crisis, power crisis, and other crises can be reduced if supply chain management is improved. PM Khan said this himself.

PTI needs to improve management and it is the only party that can as the leader is not corrupt.

If God forbid, PTI fails can you imagine what PPP and PML-N, Fuzla and PTM will do to this country?

PTI cannot rely on the military establishment, their role is clear to everyone. Look how a terrorist Shahbaz sharif is being treated in jail - A+ accommodation. This guy should have been hanged after model town.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Yankee-stani
2019 crucial for Pakistan and Imran Khan
Replies
1
Views
344
mingle
M
M
Thousands losing jobs as businesses going down
Replies
7
Views
557
Abdussamad
A
The SC
Full text of "CONFRONTING THE BOMB"
Replies
3
Views
2K
The SC
The SC
fatman17
Voters
Replies
5
Views
796
Leader
Leader

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom