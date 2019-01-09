Real Issues by Dr. Farrukh Saleem

Can you teach these graphs to 80% of Pakistani population?I am sure answer is "NO" PTI Govt isn't something which has happened first in our history,it's just hodge podge of those who were incharge of matters from 2000 to 2013.Nawaz at best would have been stealing 30% out of 100,those who were getting 70% are still around and for them business is as usual,Khan isn't capable of watcing them.PTI should chalk a strategy for solving these crisis 2023 is yet faraway.P.S:- Pakistan is poor country increase in food prices can lead up to mass agitation and this would easily push state in chaos.Govt should take this issue seriously even if IK has to become Chief Martial Law Admin.