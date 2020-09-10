Real India Stats (2020)

India has shutdown highest number of Internet anywhere in the world (468 times) since 2012 and so far highest in 2020 (83 Times) as compared to any other country in the world attempt to curb voice against the Indian Government - Times of India and BBC

India (the largest so-called democracy) is now slipped to 53rd position on the global Democratic Index (2020) - Economist Intelligence Unit EIU

India (the largest so-called democracy) is now at 142nd in Global Press Freedom (2020) - RSF Reporters without Borders, Times of India, Economic Times

India ranks 145th on Global Healthcare access (2020) - Times of India, Lancet study, Economic Times, HT

India ranked 94th out of 107 at Global Hunger Index (2020) - Global Hunger Index GHI

India has highest bribery rate in Asia (2020) - TOI, Economic Times, Hindustan Times

India has got the highest number of aid from the United States as compared to any other country - USAID

India has the highest number of Stillbirths in the world (2020) - DNAIndia

India has the third-highest number of fatalities in the world because of the worst Healthcare system (2020)

India is the 4th biggest arms importer in the world (2020) and on the 2nd number between (2015 - 2019) - Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) and Times of India

6 of the world’s 10 most polluted cities are in India (2020) - World Economic Forum

IMF validates India's GDP Worst among G-20 countries (2020) - IMF

60% of the Indians below the poverty line - World Bank

India has the highest percentage of poverty in the world - World Bank

India is at 8th number in Global terrorism index (2020) - Global Terrorism Index / Statista

Half of India’s children suffer from malnutrition (2019) - World’s Children report UNICEF

India is the 12th worst country for the newborn (2019) - UNICEF

Indian Govt and its intelligence runs largest network of fake websites, fake broadcasters and propoganda campaigns against Pakistan from the last 15 years - busted by Disinfolab Europe

India has world’s one of the worst sanitation problem. One in 10 deaths in India because of poor sanitation (2019) - World Bank