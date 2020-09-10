What's new

Real India Stats (2020)

Stealth

Stealth

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2009
9,657
50
20,749
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
  1. India has shutdown highest number of Internet anywhere in the world (468 times) since 2012 and so far highest in 2020 (83 Times) as compared to any other country in the world attempt to curb voice against the Indian Government - Times of India and BBC
  2. India (the largest so-called democracy) is now slipped to 53rd position on the global Democratic Index (2020) - Economist Intelligence Unit EIU
  3. India (the largest so-called democracy) is now at 142nd in Global Press Freedom (2020) - RSF Reporters without Borders, Times of India, Economic Times
  4. India ranks 145th on Global Healthcare access (2020) - Times of India, Lancet study, Economic Times, HT
  5. India ranked 94th out of 107 at Global Hunger Index (2020) - Global Hunger Index GHI
  6. India has highest bribery rate in Asia (2020) - TOI, Economic Times, Hindustan Times
  7. India has got the highest number of aid from the United States as compared to any other country - USAID
  8. India has the highest number of Stillbirths in the world (2020) - DNAIndia
  9. India has the third-highest number of fatalities in the world because of the worst Healthcare system (2020)
  10. India is the 4th biggest arms importer in the world (2020) and on the 2nd number between (2015 - 2019) - Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) and Times of India
  11. 6 of the world’s 10 most polluted cities are in India (2020) - World Economic Forum
  12. IMF validates India's GDP Worst among G-20 countries (2020) - IMF
  13. 60% of the Indians below the poverty line - World Bank
  14. India has the highest percentage of poverty in the world - World Bank
  15. India is at 8th number in Global terrorism index (2020) - Global Terrorism Index / Statista
  16. Half of India’s children suffer from malnutrition (2019) - World’s Children report UNICEF
  17. India is the 12th worst country for the newborn (2019) - UNICEF
  18. Indian Govt and its intelligence runs largest network of fake websites, fake broadcasters and propoganda campaigns against Pakistan from the last 15 years - busted by Disinfolab Europe
  19. India has world’s one of the worst sanitation problem. One in 10 deaths in India because of poor sanitation (2019) - World Bank

******* batain karalo insay... From last 2 years 24/7 their Godi Media busy in reporting Pakistan's related news just to keep illiterate janta busy in bashing neighbor(s) meanwhile their own country is worst in everything!



@airomerix @Hodor @HawkEye27 @araz @Arsalan @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @BHarwana @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Bilal Khan 777 @Foxtrot Alpha @ghazi52 @Irfan Baloch @Imran Khan @Jango @krash @LeGenD @Moonlight @Side-Winder @SQ8 @waz @Windjammer @dbc @Aamir Hussain @The Eagle @Akh1112 @aliyusuf @Areesh @ARMalik @assasiner @Blacklight @crankthatskunk @Cookie Monster @Counter-Errorist @Dalit @DESERT FIGHTER @Dil Pakistan @Falcon26 @Flight of falcon @FuturePAF @graphican @GriffinsRule @Gryphon @GumNaam @Haris Ali2140 @HRK @Hakikat ve Hikmet @I S I @JamD @Khanivore @khansaheeb @khanasifm @Liquidmetal @loanranger @masterchief_mirza @Maxpane @Metal 0-1 @Mirage Battle Commander @Microsoft @mingle @Mrc @mshan44 @Muhammad Omar @NA71 @Nasr @Norwegian @notorious_eagle @Pakistani Fighter @PAKISTANFOREVER @PanzerKiel @Path-Finder @PDFChamp @PWFI @Rafi @Reichsmarschall @Riz @SABRE @Safriz @Shane @Signalian @Stealth @StormBreaker @The Accountant @The Raven @TheTallGuy @Tank131 @Thorough Pro @TOPGUN @Tipu7 @Tps43 @truthfollower @TsAr @Trango Towers @undercover JIX @Viper27 @Vortex @Verve @White and Green with M/S @Zarvan @ziaulislam @Zulfiqar
hommies @PakSword @Super Falcon @Sabretooth @PradoTLC @khail007 @War Thunder @ZedZeeshan @Crystal-Clear
 
Last edited:
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
33,744
353
68,602
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Brother - as damning as these stats are; India has money for which the entire capitalist world system is essentially willing to prostitute its morals on. However, there are more good people in those societies in general as there are in ours so lets keep getting the message out there.
 
Vortex

Vortex

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2008
2,912
2
3,555
Stealth said:
  1. India has shutdown highest number of Internet anywhere in the world (468 times) since 2012 and so far highest in 2020 (83 Times) as compared to any other country in the world attempt to curb voice against the Indian Government - Times of India and BBC
  2. India (the largest so-called democracy) is now slipped to 53rd position on the global Democratic Index (2020) - Economist Intelligence Unit EIU
  3. India (the largest so-called democracy) is now at 142nd in Global Press Freedom (2020) - RSF Reporters without Borders, Times of India, Economic Times
  4. India ranks 145th on Global Healthcare access (2020) - Times of India, Lancet study, Economic Times, HT
  5. India ranked 94th out of 107 at Global Hunger Index (2020) - Global Hunger Index GHI
  6. India has highest bribery rate in Asia (2020) - TOI, Economic Times, Hindustan Times
  7. India has got the highest number of aid from the United States as compared to any other country - USAID
  8. India has the highest number of Stillbirths in the world (2020) - DNAIndia
  9. India has the third-highest number of fatalities in the world because of the worst Healthcare system (2020)
  10. India is the 4th biggest arms importer in the world (2020) and on the 2nd number between (2015 - 2019) - Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) and Times of India
  11. 6 of the world’s 10 most polluted cities are in India (2020) - World Economic Forum
  12. IMF validates India's GDP Worst among G-20 countries (2020) - IMF
  13. 60% of the Indians below the poverty line - World Bank
  14. India has the highest percentage of poverty in the world - World Bank
  15. India is at 8th number in Global terrorism index (2020) - Global Terrorism Index / Statista
  16. Half of India’s children suffer from malnutrition (2019) - World’s Children report UNICEF
  17. India is the 12th worst country for the newborn (2019) - UNICEF


******* batain karalo insay... From last 2 years 24/7 their Godi Media busy in reporting Pakistan's related news just to keep illiterate janta busy in bashing neighbor(s) meanwhile their own country is worst in everything!



@airomerix @Hodor @HawkEye27 @araz @Arsalan @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @BHarwana @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Bilal Khan 777 @Foxtrot Alpha @ghazi52 @Irfan Baloch @Imran Khan @Jango @krash @LeGenD @Moonlight @Side-Winder @SQ8 @waz @Windjammer @dbc @Aamir Hussain @The Eagle @Akh1112 @aliyusuf @Areesh @ARMalik @assasiner @Blacklight @crankthatskunk @Cookie Monster @Counter-Errorist @Dalit @DESERT FIGHTER @Dil Pakistan @Falcon26 @Flight of falcon @FuturePAF @graphican @GriffinsRule @Gryphon @GumNaam @Haris Ali2140 @HRK @Hakikat ve Hikmet @I S I @JamD @Khanivore @khansaheeb @khanasifm @Liquidmetal @loanranger @masterchief_mirza @Maxpane @Metal 0-1 @Mirage Battle Commander @Microsoft @mingle @Mrc @mshan44 @Muhammad Omar @NA71 @Nasr @Norwegian @notorious_eagle @Pakistani Fighter @PAKISTANFOREVER @PanzerKiel @Path-Finder @PDFChamp @PWFI @Rafi @Reichsmarschall @Riz @SABRE @Safriz @Shane @Signalian @Stealth @StormBreaker @The Accountant @The Raven @TheTallGuy @Tank131 @Thorough Pro @TOPGUN @Tipu7 @Tps43 @truthfollower @TsAr @Trango Towers @undercover JIX @Viper27 @Vortex @Verve @White and Green with M/S @Zarvan @ziaulislam @Zulfiqar
hommies @PakSword @Super Falcon @Sabretooth @PradoTLC @khail007 @War Thunder @ZedZeeshan @Crystal-Clear
Click to expand...
Whatever their stats are, the fact is they made lot of money. How ?
Now western countries need india to fight against China so in this situation even hitler would have chosen so I’m not surprised by the geopolitical trend.
And if you have a look at western societies, they are all going less and less democratically.
Remember when most western companies shifted their production in China several decades ago. Was China democratic then ?
 
Stealth

Stealth

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2009
9,657
50
20,749
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Vortex said:
Whatever their stats are, the fact is they made lot of money. How ?
Now western countries need india to fight against China so in this situation even hitler would have chosen so I’m not surprised by the geopolitical trend.
And if you have a look at western societies, they are all going less and less democratically.
Remember when most western companies shifted their production in China several decades ago. Was China democratic then ?
Click to expand...
the point of sharing this info is, these moda cartoon phakers 24/7 busy in bashing us on the other hand if u see their stats na tati karnay kiliye bathroom hey, sab se baray behkhari ye kudh hain aur in the top sab se worst democracy inki hey ... abhe inmay say koi dhakan is thread may aap ko nazar nahi ayyega these Indians are highest order of hypocrite
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

undercover JIX
In India, an indestructible toilet may be the key to saving lives
2
Replies
17
Views
454
FairAndUnbiased
F
Zarvan
Forget terrorists or Pakistan, the real reason why India is losing its soldiers will leave you numb
Replies
0
Views
500
Zarvan
Zarvan
R
Doubting India's 'fastest-growing' GDP stats, economists devise their own
Replies
5
Views
785
mkb95
mkb95
L
Top 10 Sinophobe Myths
Replies
5
Views
658
HongWu002
HongWu002
C
Top 10 Most Powerful Countries In 2011
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
117
Views
21K
subhajit20
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom