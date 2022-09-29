What's new

Real Estate Business In Pakistan: Is It A Good Investment? Ft. Wahaaj Nauman Qureshi

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
2,067
-3
4,235
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Real Estate Business In Pakistan: Is It A Good Investment? Ft. Wahaaj Nauman Qureshi



In tonight’s conversation with our special guest, Wahaaj Nauman Qureshi. What was his early life and education like? Moving towards banking and how did it progress? What is relationship management & investment banking? Why did he leave banking and what happened after? How did he get into real estate and how is it going? Acquisition of Land - How to avoid scams? What market gimmicks are used? Is the market too saturated? What to do about financing & how can we go towards self-regulation? Affordable housing and how can it be done? Eighteen’s model and do we need more of this? Is there any chance for everything to get fixed? How does he envision Pakistan in 2050? Catch this and so much more in tonight’s episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guest: Wahaaj Nauman Qureshi
01:53 Early life & Education
02:39 Moving towards banking - How did it progress?
04:19 What is relationship management?
05:03 Investment banking
06:15 Why did he leave banking & what happened after?
15:39 Getting into real estate - The Journey!
22:19 How does the real estate industry really work?
29:48 Acquisition of Land - How to avoid scams?
35:58 The marketing gimmicks
38:31 Is the market too saturated?
46:18 Financing - Does it need to be fixed & how?
56:22 Affordable housing - How can it be done?
1:08:45 Eighteen’s model and do we need more of this?
1:12:36 Is there any chance for everything to get fixed?
1:14:39 How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050?

@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @Goenitz @messiach @TaimiKhan @SecularNationalist @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Ahmet Pasha @White and Green with M/S @Dalit @ARMalik @Sainthood 101 @Zibago @Jango @untitled @Reichsmarschall @Bleek @Dual Wielder @Smoke @RescueRanger @Trango Towers @Asimzranger @FuturePAF @Imad.Khan @forcetrip @baqai @blain2 @khail007 @N.Siddiqui @kingQamaR @Wergeland @PakAlp @Khan2727 @Great Janjua @VCheng @Bleek @Sifar zero @PakSarZameen47 @Abid123
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,303
20
26,573
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
One must stay away from all investments at the moment, rising interest rates, hyperinflation and looming global recession are bad signals.

I have burnt my hands in all modes of investments in the last three decades. Timing is the key, always invest what you can lose.

Nevertheless, property investment always pays off in the long run.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
2,067
-3
4,235
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
_NOBODY_ said:

Real Estate Business In Pakistan: Is It A Good Investment? Ft. Wahaaj Nauman Qureshi



In tonight’s conversation with our special guest, Wahaaj Nauman Qureshi. What was his early life and education like? Moving towards banking and how did it progress? What is relationship management & investment banking? Why did he leave banking and what happened after? How did he get into real estate and how is it going? Acquisition of Land - How to avoid scams? What market gimmicks are used? Is the market too saturated? What to do about financing & how can we go towards self-regulation? Affordable housing and how can it be done? Eighteen’s model and do we need more of this? Is there any chance for everything to get fixed? How does he envision Pakistan in 2050? Catch this and so much more in tonight’s episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guest: Wahaaj Nauman Qureshi
01:53 Early life & Education
02:39 Moving towards banking - How did it progress?
04:19 What is relationship management?
05:03 Investment banking
06:15 Why did he leave banking & what happened after?
15:39 Getting into real estate - The Journey!
22:19 How does the real estate industry really work?
29:48 Acquisition of Land - How to avoid scams?
35:58 The marketing gimmicks
38:31 Is the market too saturated?
46:18 Financing - Does it need to be fixed & how?
56:22 Affordable housing - How can it be done?
1:08:45 Eighteen’s model and do we need more of this?
1:12:36 Is there any chance for everything to get fixed?
1:14:39 How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050?

@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @Goenitz @messiach @TaimiKhan @SecularNationalist @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Ahmet Pasha @White and Green with M/S @Dalit @ARMalik @Sainthood 101 @Zibago @Jango @untitled @Reichsmarschall @Bleek @Dual Wielder @Smoke @RescueRanger @Trango Towers @Asimzranger @FuturePAF @Imad.Khan @forcetrip @baqai @blain2 @khail007 @N.Siddiqui @kingQamaR @Wergeland @PakAlp @Khan2727 @Great Janjua @VCheng @Bleek @Sifar zero @PakSarZameen47 @Abid123
Click to expand...
Watch the podcast at 1.25 times the normal playback speed.
 
Paitoo

Paitoo

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
1,018
4
2,069
Country
India
Location
India
Real estate is a dud investment. The world has built far more houses than will ever be needed. It's just builder mafia that creates the hype, selling useless properties in areas that will never see growth.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

_NOBODY_
Fueling Pakistan's Emerging Start-up Ecosystem Ft. Parvez Abbasi
Replies
2
Views
423
ghazi52
ghazi52
_NOBODY_
Can 5G Transform Pakistan's Economy? Ft. OPPO
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
firohot4321
F
_NOBODY_
Can Pakistan Make Billions By Going Green? Ft. PET
Replies
3
Views
4K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Asimzranger
Is Pakistan Going Bankrupt? Ft. Javed Hassan | 236 | TBT
Replies
14
Views
586
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
How To Buy Anything On Easy Installments? Ft. Arif Lakhani
Replies
10
Views
455
jamahir
jamahir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom