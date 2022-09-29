Real Estate Business In Pakistan: Is It A Good Investment? Ft. Wahaaj Nauman Qureshi ​

In tonight’s conversation with our special guest, Wahaaj Nauman Qureshi. What was his early life and education like? Moving towards banking and how did it progress? What is relationship management & investment banking? Why did he leave banking and what happened after? How did he get into real estate and how is it going? Acquisition of Land - How to avoid scams? What market gimmicks are used? Is the market too saturated? What to do about financing & how can we go towards self-regulation? Affordable housing and how can it be done? Eighteen’s model and do we need more of this? Is there any chance for everything to get fixed? How does he envision Pakistan in 2050? Catch this and so much more in tonight’s episode.



00:00 Tonight’s guest: Wahaaj Nauman Qureshi

01:53 Early life & Education

02:39 Moving towards banking - How did it progress?

04:19 What is relationship management?

05:03 Investment banking

06:15 Why did he leave banking & what happened after?

15:39 Getting into real estate - The Journey!

22:19 How does the real estate industry really work?

29:48 Acquisition of Land - How to avoid scams?

35:58 The marketing gimmicks

38:31 Is the market too saturated?

46:18 Financing - Does it need to be fixed & how?

56:22 Affordable housing - How can it be done?

1:08:45 Eighteen’s model and do we need more of this?

1:12:36 Is there any chance for everything to get fixed?

1:14:39 How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050?

