Real Covid 19 vaccine efficacy

From Hungary.
Winner is Russian Sputnik V. Normalized to 100,000 people, as below. I would say Moderna and Sinovac tie. Reason is large number of death cases 72 hours after taking Moderna, while very little death cases for Sinovac. Moderna also has very little sample. If large enough sample is taken, Sinovac may win.
I believe the my countries have their own data already. Most fear to release it. For releasing the data, GoH is being whacked by pro US opposition accusing all data are fake.
Infected
Sputnik-V 95
Moderna 177
Sinopharm 356
Pfizer 555
Astrazeneca 700
Osszesen 408
Death
Sputnik-V 1
Moderna 20
Sinopharm 16
Pfizer 32
Astrazeneca 7
Osszesen 20
