Real Covid 19 vaccine efficacy

From Hungary.

Winner is Russian Sputnik V. Normalized to 100,000 people, as below. I would say Moderna and Sinovac tie. Reason is large number of death cases 72 hours after taking Moderna, while very little death cases for Sinovac. Moderna also has very little sample. If large enough sample is taken, Sinovac may win.

I believe the my countries have their own data already. Most fear to release it. For releasing the data, GoH is being whacked by pro US opposition accusing all data are fake.

Infected

Sputnik-V 95
Moderna 177
Sinopharm 356
Pfizer 555
Astrazeneca 700
Osszesen 408

Death

Sputnik-V 1
Moderna 20
Sinopharm 16
Pfizer 32
Astrazeneca 7
Osszesen 20




1619558558600.png
 
I show you the webpage where you can google translate.

Those cheer leaders of US vaccine will get their face slap in future. Scientists and engineers have a problem of not being able to lie.

www.blikk.hu

A kormány nyilvánosságra hozta a második oltás utáni fertőzések és halálozások adatait

A kormány vasárnap nyilvánosságra hozta a magyarországi oltások utáni fertőzési és halálozási adatokat. Eddig erről nem voltak ismert adatok.
www.blikk.hu www.blikk.hu

Data were also reported by vaccine:

3048 after Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations, 1744 after Sinopharm vaccine, 613 after AstraZeneca vaccine, 201 after Sputnik vaccine and 108 after Moderna vaccine

175 died after vaccinations with Pfizer-BioNTech, 78 after Sinopharm, 12 after Moderna, six after AstraZeneca and two after Sputnik

The number of cases per 100,000 vaccinated is the lowest at Sputnik (95) and the highest at AstraZeneca (700). The number of deaths per 100,000 vaccinated is also the lowest at Sputnik (1) and the highest at Pfizer / BioNTech (32). After Sinopharm vaccination, 78 people died, which is 16 per 100,000 vaccinees.
 
There's some criticism coming as well.

People are saying that Sputnik and Sinopharm were not given to chronic patients. And pfizer testing period was 4 months, while others were less.

Anyway, I think all vaccines are showing promise.
 
