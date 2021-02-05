Real Covid 19 vaccine efficacy

A kormány nyilvánosságra hozta a második oltás utáni fertőzések és halálozások adatait A kormány vasárnap nyilvánosságra hozta a magyarországi oltások utáni fertőzési és halálozási adatokat. Eddig erről nem voltak ismert adatok.

Data were also reported by vaccine:3048 after Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations, 1744 after Sinopharm vaccine, 613 after AstraZeneca vaccine, 201 after Sputnik vaccine and 108 after Moderna vaccine175 died after vaccinations with Pfizer-BioNTech, 78 after Sinopharm, 12 after Moderna, six after AstraZeneca and two after SputnikThe number of cases per 100,000 vaccinated is the lowest at Sputnik (95) and the highest at AstraZeneca (700). The number of deaths per 100,000 vaccinated is also the lowest at Sputnik (1) and the highest at Pfizer / BioNTech (32). After Sinopharm vaccination, 78 people died, which is 16 per 100,000 vaccinees.