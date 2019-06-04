/ Register

  • Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Real blasphemer of religion

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Imran Khan, Jun 4, 2019 at 5:22 PM.

  1. Jun 4, 2019 at 5:22 PM #1
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    47,769
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +38 / 85,869 / -39
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    خادم حسین رضوی صاحب فرماتے ہیں کہ حضرت موسیٰ علیہ السلام میانوالی جیل میں غازی علم دین کو ملنے آئے تھے



     
  2. Jun 4, 2019 at 5:24 PM #2
    Boyka

    Boyka FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    535
    Joined:
    Mar 7, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 374 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Let him say whatever he wants
     
  3. Jun 4, 2019 at 5:28 PM #3
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    47,769
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +38 / 85,869 / -39
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    اس جاھل انسان کو کیسے پتا ہے کہ انباء علیہ السلام کہاں جاتے ہین کیا فرماتے ہیں اور انکی کچہری بھی لگتی ہے جس میں کون پنکھا چلاتا ہے ؟ یہ سراسر بہتان من گھڑت جہالت کی انتہا ہے ۔ یہی اصل میں لوگوں کو گمراہ کرنا ہے کہ تم قتل کرو انبیاء علیہ السلام کی کچہری میں تمہیں یاد فرمایا جائے گا انبیاء علیہ السلام تم پر رشک کریں گے۔یہ جاھل عوام کو قتل پر اکسانا ہے
     
Similar Threads
  1. Roby

    Among the blasphemers

    Roby, Mar 14, 2011, in forum: Social & Current Events
    Replies:
    19
    Views:
    1,101
    Burger Boy
    Mar 16, 2011
  2. Princess

    Is that real ?

    Princess, Feb 1, 2013, in forum: Americas
    Replies:
    22
    Views:
    1,420
    Ayush
    Feb 1, 2013
  3. pak-marine

    Blasphemous Punjab in a blasphemous Pakistan

    pak-marine, May 10, 2014, in forum: Pakistani Siasat
    Replies:
    9
    Views:
    669
    SarthakGanguly
    May 10, 2014
  4. Hasbara Buster

    Cowardly Firing of Australian State-Funded TV Journalist Highlights the West’s Real Religion

    Hasbara Buster, May 2, 2015, in forum: World Affairs
    Replies:
    1
    Views:
    518
    Vassnti
    May 4, 2015
  5. Starlord

    Is this for Real ?

    Starlord, Dec 21, 2016, in forum: Americas
    Replies:
    12
    Views:
    859
    Oscar
    Dec 22, 2016
Loading...
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 5 (Users: 1, Guests: 4)