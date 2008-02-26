Ready to work with any government in Pakistan: US

ISLAMABAD: US ambassador Anne W. Patterson said that whichever the government would be formed in Pakistan the United States is ready to work with it.
Anne W. Patterson met with Dr. Farooq Sattar of the Muttehadda Qaumi Movement (MQM) in Islamabad.
Later talking with journalists, Dr Farooq Sattar said that he briefed the US ambassador about his partys agenda.
He said that his party respects the mandates of all parties and wants them to respect his partys mandate.
The US ambassador said that America wants stability in Pakistan.
She avoided any direct reply to a question regarding President Pervez Musharraf and said that whichever the government would be formed in Pakistan the US would work with it.
Anne Patterson said that America respects the mandate given by the Pakistan people and wants further close relations with the future government of Pakistan.
